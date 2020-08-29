First Impressions: Area athletes mix it up at D1 practices

“All these guys are legit. It’s exactly like I expected it. It’s been tough, but I love it,” Brady said. “It’s a competitive environment as well as a welcoming one. We all know we’ve got to bring it every day. It feels surreal but it also feels like a calm before the storm,”

Through his first fortnight in deep south Tiger country Brady says the heat and humidity have been the most difficult elements to adjust to.

“It was almost like a punch in the face when you went from in the car to out of the car,” Brady said of the weather. “But all the people are nice.”

That punch in the face hit the former Lumberjack right away while he was moving on to campus with the help of his father, Chris Smith. One of their first stops was at Alex Box Stadium, home of the LSU baseball team.

“I remember when I was standing outside the gate and just looking at the field from outside the gate, I can’t even put it into words. It really felt like the beginning of something,” Brady explained.

The LSU baseball roster already includes Brady’s full profile and he’s been outfitted with his own locker in the corner of the clubhouse. His roster profile includes the following scouting report from LSU head coach, Paul Mainieri: