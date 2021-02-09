First come, first serve: Toledo falls to Adna in first game back

TOLEDO — Exactly 15 months since the last time it took the court, the Toledo volleyball team took a little bit to shake off the rust on Tuesday, falling victim to a couple of big runs along the way in a four-set loss to Adna, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17.
“Adna was a different team than they were last year,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “I think they went into the game thinking (Adna) would be more like they were last year. They’re a lot stronger this year.”
The Indians started out slow, dropping the first four points of the first set and falling behind 8-1. The only thing keeping the game from getting out of hand was a handful of Adna errors. Still, the Pirates had 13 points before senior middle blocker Rylie Pliler found the court on the other side of the net for Toledo’s first kill of the match.
Toledo's first team kill of the season trimmed the deficit to six points at 13-7.
“They were really nervous the first set,” Maier said.
Toledo kept the deficit from getting any worse and tried to make a run of its own to shorten the gap to 24-22, but coming out of a timeout, the Pirates promptly shut the door on the set with one last point.
In the second set, it looked like the Indians were getting their feet back under them. The two teams traded points back and forth, with 11 ties in the set, and neither team led by more than three points until an Adna error made it 20-16. This time, it was the Pirates making a late run, but at set point, they couldn’t handle a free ball out of a bit of chaos on the Toledo side of the net, and the Indians pulled even at one set apiece.
For awhile, it looked like the third set might go a similar route, as the teams traded aces and service errors early, but then the Pirates took control with another run en route to a 25-19 set win.
“Sometimes, I think their self-confidence got a little down, and they had to build it back up,” Maier said. “That took them quite awhile.”
If the third set looked like the second at the start, then the fourth was a mirror image of the first, as the Pirates jumped out to a commanding 10-1 lead before the Indians could get the kinks sorted out. That run included two Adna aces. The Pirates finished with 10 aces on the night, including six from senior setter Maddie Kleemeyer.
Even when the Adna serves weren’t finding the floor, the Pirates were able to force the Indians to stay out of system for the majority of the night, keeping the ball away from the most dangerous Toledo hitters at the net.
“They had a hard serve, and they had some topspin that we couldn’t lift very well,” Maier said.
Beyond simple rust and nerves, Maier saw a fair few things that this year’s team will have to learn on the fly, given way less time to prepare for the shortened season. Toledo, like every other team in the Central 2B League, had just a week of practice leading up to this first game, giving the Indians a tiny window to try to cover everything that they could normally fit into a month of a preseason..
“They got us on a couple tips, so we’ll work on our tip coverage,” Maier said. “We have a drill that we haven’t had a chance to run yet that really helps us with that. With court movement, it felt like we weren’t transitioning like we need to be."
Pliler ended up leading the Indians with 11 kills. Madison Fay had 11 for the Pirates.
Toledo will hit the road for the first time this season Thursday, heading to Rainier (WA) to face the Mountaineers at 7 p.m.