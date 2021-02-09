First come, first serve: Toledo falls to Adna in first game back

TOLEDO — Exactly 15 months since the last time it took the court, the Toledo volleyball team took a little bit to shake off the rust on Tuesday, falling victim to a couple of big runs along the way in a four-set loss to Adna, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17.

“Adna was a different team than they were last year,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “I think they went into the game thinking (Adna) would be more like they were last year. They’re a lot stronger this year.”

The Indians started out slow, dropping the first four points of the first set and falling behind 8-1. The only thing keeping the game from getting out of hand was a handful of Adna errors. Still, the Pirates had 13 points before senior middle blocker Rylie Pliler found the court on the other side of the net for Toledo’s first kill of the match.

Toledo's first team kill of the season trimmed the deficit to six points at 13-7.

“They were really nervous the first set,” Maier said.

Toledo kept the deficit from getting any worse and tried to make a run of its own to shorten the gap to 24-22, but coming out of a timeout, the Pirates promptly shut the door on the set with one last point.