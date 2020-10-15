Finding an edge: Travel teams help diamonds in the rough

With a fastball that’s already been clocked between 88-92 miles per hour, and with his trademark 12-6 whip curveball, along with a new slider and emerging change-up Brandenburg already has stuff that will play at the next level.

For him, the showcases aren’t about proving he can throw. He’s confident in that and has been for a while. For him, it’s more about the mental side, about reading swings and watching hitters. It’s about learning how to pitch.

“When I’m with Baseball Northwest, it’s more of a mental game,” Brandenburg said. “Where the coaches are telling me, ‘What am I thinking here? Why am I throwing this pitch?’”

Cox, on the other hand, had to play a ton of catchup during the weirdest summer season in memory. He lost his sophomore season, which was supposed to be a breakout campaign, to COVID-19. Before the high school season was called off in March his fastball had risen to hover around 91-92 miles per hour from a particularly tough arm slot, and possessed a good slider and an improving changeup.

While Brandenburg was set to be the centerpiece of another title contender in Kalama, Cox was going to be the big engine that drove the Fighting Ducks as far as he could take them. But then that road was closed before the wheels could ever get going.