Finding an edge: Travel teams help diamonds in the rough

There was a time when the size of the high school you attended mattered for anyone trying to play their way to the next level. There have been exceptions over the years, of course, but those only seemed to prove the rule.
But now, especially in baseball, there exists an infrastructure to help flatten the rolling hills of competition and create paths that once seemed too distant to summit.
Two local prep hurlers are walking that path today, following in the footsteps of several others who have already made it.
“The size of the school had a huge impact on the level of competition you played back then,” Kalama head coach Brandon Walker said. “More so than it does now, because of the different avenues that you’re able to use, the opportunities you have now.”
This week Kalama’s Tommy Brandenburg, a Class of 2021 commit to the University of Oregon, and Toutle Lake’s Jackson Cox, a 2022 commit to Oregon as well, both returned from Florida. The pitchers were down south for a Perfect Game event, a baseball showcase full of potential Division I, and perhaps professional, talent.
It wasn’t so long ago that Brandenburg and Cox would have simply played on the local American Legion team. They would have traveled largely around the region, hoping to get to the World Series at whatever site the national organization chose.
It wasn’t so long ago that travel outfits like Baseball Northwest and Perfect Game were looked at with suspicion. They were viewed as money hungry organizations that were destroying the traditional local baseball system.
But as the travel clubs grew, national attention came along with them. Suddenly high school All-American games were on TV, with top draft picks and top-level college commits littering the lineups.
Soon, the number of showcases around the country exploded, and suddenly scouts could sit in a complex with multiple fields in order to find players. And as it turned out, those players are everywhere.
“It’s not as regionalized. It’s at a national scale now,” Walker said. “You’re able to reach these kids from all different areas across the country, whereas 10 years ago they weren’t doing that. Not that they didn’t have the ability, but I just think the (team) itself just didn’t stand out as much as it does today. They’ve really taken it and run with it.”
Cox and Brandenburg were young when that transition in the baseball world at large was almost fully complete, and both have been playing in travel programs as long as they’ve been spiking up on the big field.
Those opportunities have helped in several ways.
First, Baseball Northwest and Perfect Game have jumped whole heartedly on the numbers and analytics train. They document all kinds of measurable performance at these showcases like average velocity, bat speed, arm speed, and times for various sprint distances and agility drills.
These stats are compared year to year in order to find wrinkles of improvement and categorize players by percentiles. It’s a much different method of fostering competition than traditional rounds of live batting practice or bullpens or whatever. It gives players specific things to work on, supplemented by workouts and drills to take home that only further their progress.
Cox, a junior in high school now, is already thinking about his inning count in a way players don’t usually appreciate until college. Brandenburg is already thinking about how his pitches play off each other, instead of merely trying to get his mechanics down and throw strikes.
In that way, the whole system plays on itself. To get in that door, especially as early as the pair of future Oregon players did, is a golden opportunity.
“Getting to play for these tournament teams, it’s a — I don’t want to say honor, but it’s something that not everybody gets an opportunity to do,” Toutle Lake skipper Jerry Johnson said. “Most guys are counting on being able to be seen on their high school baseball team or local summer program. He’s made a lot of good contacts with other coaches.”
Last week in Florida, Brandenburg was at the Baseball Northwest National. In his one outing there, he tossed 3.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts and just two hits allowed while facing a lineup of almost entirely 2021 Division I commits.
With a fastball that’s already been clocked between 88-92 miles per hour, and with his trademark 12-6 whip curveball, along with a new slider and emerging change-up Brandenburg already has stuff that will play at the next level.
For him, the showcases aren’t about proving he can throw. He’s confident in that and has been for a while. For him, it’s more about the mental side, about reading swings and watching hitters. It’s about learning how to pitch.
“When I’m with Baseball Northwest, it’s more of a mental game,” Brandenburg said. “Where the coaches are telling me, ‘What am I thinking here? Why am I throwing this pitch?’”
Cox, on the other hand, had to play a ton of catchup during the weirdest summer season in memory. He lost his sophomore season, which was supposed to be a breakout campaign, to COVID-19. Before the high school season was called off in March his fastball had risen to hover around 91-92 miles per hour from a particularly tough arm slot, and possessed a good slider and an improving changeup.
While Brandenburg was set to be the centerpiece of another title contender in Kalama, Cox was going to be the big engine that drove the Fighting Ducks as far as he could take them. But then that road was closed before the wheels could ever get going.
Even so, the value of what Cox has been able to do and who he’s been able to meet over these last several summers may turn out to be even more valuable than than whatever was lost to coronavirus.
“I learned what a rosin bag was really fast,” Cox joked.
