Fan Voting: WIAA asks public to weigh in on State basketball proposals

Teams will still have to qualify for Districts through league play, and Regional results will secure a berth to State. From there the teams will be ranked and bracketed based on the opinions of committee members. Swanson says he has no problem with that change, so long as the committee makes sure to get familiar with all of the State contenders and not just their darlings.

“It’s got its pluses and minuses for sure,” Swanson said. “As long as that committee gets out and watches the teams that are going to be in the tournament then I’m alright with it.”

The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association still prefers the old 16-team tournament. However, the new options seem to resonate with the WIBCA better this time around due to the fact that their members were included in the process for drafting the proposals.

Even Bakamus, one of the loudest opponents of the State changes over the last decade, was able to find pieces of the proposals that he can get behind.

“I personally like the one where the most games are played in Yakima. Overall I just like the feel of that for kids in general. You get to play in a first-class domed stadium with great hospitality and the great tradition they have in Yakima,” Bakamus said.