Fan Voting: WIAA asks public to weigh in on State basketball proposals

Like a coach during a timeout in the closing moments of a tight game it’s time to go back to the drawing board for the WIAA.
Last week the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released a trio of proposals regarding changes to the State basketball championships for all classifications. The options are available for review online, and the WIAA is soliciting feedback through a public vote in order to help guide their final decision.
Poor attendance has again been cited as a driving force behind the prospective changes. With venue fees and other costs on the rise, the WIAA insists it has to do something new now that it faces the prospect of taking a loss in several of its signature tournaments.
“We can’t lose money at one of our keystone events,” WIAA executive director, Mick Hoffman, told The Seattle Times. “That’s what’s pushing the change.”
One thing that becomes clear from a cursory glance at the options on the table is that more State tournament caliber basketball is likely to be played in Yakima going forward. The WIAA has noted that the SunDome in Yakima is cheaper to rent than the Tacoma Dome and compares favorably to similar venues. Additionally, Yakima’s central location in the state makes it a logical spot to host a tournament, or tournaments, that pulls teams from all over Washington.
Since 2017 the State tournament has taken place over nine days with 16 teams qualifying for the opening Regional round which is held primarily at relatively nearby (or “regional”) high school or college sites. Twelve teams advance from the Regional round to play in the single site State tournament. In recent history the 4A and 3A tournaments have been held at the Tacoma Dome, the 2A and 1A tournaments have been held at the SunDome, while the 2B and 1B tournaments have been hosted at the Spokane Arena.
Under “Super Regional Option 1” (https://tinyurl.com/ybawlnm9) a total of 16 teams would again qualify for a single-elimination Regional round. Half of those teams would then advance to a single-elimination “Super Regional” the following week. Those first two rounds would be played at area high school or college sites with the final four teams advancing to the final weekend of play. Those top 4A, 3A, and 2A teams would head to the Tacoma Dome, while 1A, 2B, and 1B teams would play in either Yakima or Spokane.
“Super Regional Option 2” (https://tinyurl.com/y7rzj4to) would also send 16 teams to a single-elimination Regional round at a high school or college site. One week later eight teams would play in a Super Regional at the SunDome with all six classifications taking their turn over three days. The 1B and 2B portion would be held on Thursday, 1A and 2A play would happen on Friday, while 3A and 4A action would take place on Saturday. The final-four championship weekend would take place the following week in a two-day tournament. Under this plan 4A, 3A, and 2A teams would play the semifinals and championship rounds at the Tacoma Dome while 1A, 2B, and 1B teams would finish their seasons in Yakima or Spokane.
Option Three (https://tinyurl.com/y8zdd2fr) would send everyone to Yakima right from the jump. That proposal would have 1A, 2B, and 1B schools playing two days each during the final week of February in order to whittle the field down from 16 teams to four. Those four teams would then head to Spokane the following week to put a bow on the season. Meanwhile, 4A, 3A, and 2A teams would head to Yakima in the first week of March for their sweet-sixteen round with the final four teams finishing their seasons at the Tacoma Dome the following week.
Reactions from hoop heads around the state have been mixed since the WIAA asked for feedback. That vast array of response also applies to area basketball coaches as they try to envision the best path forward for their teams. The format for the State basketball tournament has been a hotbed for displeasure from fans, players, and coaches alike since the WIAA switched from a true 16-team State tournament to the Regional format back in 2009.
“I have always been a big proponent of a couple elimination games – a 16-team tournament. I don’t mind going on record and saying that is the best event,” said Bill Bakamus, head coach of Mark Morris boys basketball.
However, like a varsity coach watching a YMCA game, Bakamus does see some potential with the new proposals.
“I also understand that this has become a financial situation and I actually applaud the WIAA for having such open communication and I’m excited about that,” Bakamus added. “There’s been a few small changes regarding RPI, regarding venues, single elimination Regionals, and so-on and so-on. It hasn’t been perfect but I think we keep making strides in the right direction which I think is positive for the game of basketball.”
Out in Toutle, boys basketball coach/athletic director, Eric Swanson, also believes there is progress being made, even if it’s not exactly how he would draw it up himself. He noted that the Central 2B League held a meeting on Monday morning in order to determine which option they liked best as a group.
“Our league is pushing that we go for the third option, the Yakima option,’ Swanson noted.
The Fighting Ducks roundball coach noted that the biggest problem with the first two proposals is that there would only be one game played each week down the season’s home stretch.
“We just think, from a coaching standpoint, that going three weeks in a row and playing one game a weekend is not what coaches want,” Swanson explained. “You could potentially travel three weeks in a row, and then possibly to Spokane or the east side of the mountains, and we just feel that’s a real burden on our fans and athletes.”
Those burdens include time out of school for students and the cost of transportation and lodging for the school and fans.
“We get that they need to pay their bills but now you’re asking schools to take on a heckuva financial burden, as well as your fan base,” Swanson added.
No matter which option the WIAA goes forward with there will be at least one other change in store for basketball teams next season. Earlier this month the WIAA announced that seeding committees will now be used to rank basketball teams headed to state. That format, which prep football has used for the last two seasons, will replace the controversial RPI algorithm for state seeding.
Teams will still have to qualify for Districts through league play, and Regional results will secure a berth to State. From there the teams will be ranked and bracketed based on the opinions of committee members. Swanson says he has no problem with that change, so long as the committee makes sure to get familiar with all of the State contenders and not just their darlings.
“It’s got its pluses and minuses for sure,” Swanson said. “As long as that committee gets out and watches the teams that are going to be in the tournament then I’m alright with it.”
The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association still prefers the old 16-team tournament. However, the new options seem to resonate with the WIBCA better this time around due to the fact that their members were included in the process for drafting the proposals.
Even Bakamus, one of the loudest opponents of the State changes over the last decade, was able to find pieces of the proposals that he can get behind.
“I personally like the one where the most games are played in Yakima. Overall I just like the feel of that for kids in general. You get to play in a first-class domed stadium with great hospitality and the great tradition they have in Yakima,” Bakamus said.
Whereas a weekend of basketball at the Tacoma Dome does little to perk the interest of locals, a week of basketball in Yakima is usually the biggest show in town. As such, Bakamus believes the potential for walkup spectators without a specific rooting interest is much higher at the SunDome than the Tacoma Dome.
“If anything I think the Tacoma Dome has gotten a little tired as a venue,” Bakamus admitted. “And I have great memories of the Tacoma Dome. Our teams at Mark Morris, we enjoyed our time at Tacoma.”
The WIAA has stated that all three proposals are tentative in nature at this point. Hoffman noted that the WIAA Executive Board, which is made up of 13 educators from around Washington, will hold a meeting next month in order to discuss changes to the State basketball tournaments. He added that the tournaments could see changes, or they could stay the same. Like so much else in this day and age, the future for prep hoopers remains murky, but hope lingers.
“It’s too bad they won’t go back to the old 16 team format but I think they’re getting close with this,” Swanson said.
The proposals are available for review online and can be voted on using the WIAA application. Votes from the public will be tallied through Wednesday. Voting can be accomplished through the WIAA Live app, which can be downloaded through the following link: www.wiaa.com/subcontent.aspx?SecID=1215.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!