Fall sports take the lead in latest WIAA announcement

Late Wednesday night, the WIAA executive board announced that it had changed its planned schedule to restart preps sports, changing to a plan which would begin with traditional fall sports, including football and volleyball.
Since November, the plan had been to split the 2021 winter and spring months into three different seasons, with traditionally winter sports like basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics to be the first to start practicing on Feb. 1.
Now, though, the WIAA has unveiled another new plan, with football, volleyball, cross country, slowpitch softball, and soccer, along with alternate seasons for golf and tennis set to begin in February.
The announcement comes in the wake of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery" plan. That plan, unveiled Tuesday, shifted areas of concern from individual counties to regions of the state consisting of multiple counties. The governor's plan also established new guidelines for the phases that will dictate what level of participation those regions can operate at.
The new plan differentiates between indoor and outdoor sports, as well as defining them by various risk levels. With the latest scheduling release, the low and moderate risk outdoor sports — cross country, slowpitch softball, soccer, swimming, golf, and tennis — would be able to practice when a region is in Phase 1, but couldn't yet play games. However, football and volleyball teams will have to wait until their home region reaches Phase 2 before beginning practices. Once a region reaches Phase 2, they'd be able to play games in every sport that falls under the new Season 1.
To reach Phase 2, a region has to see a 10% decrease in positive cases, a 10% decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a positivity rate under 10%, and an intensive care unit (ICU) occupancy rate under 90%. Currently, none of the eight regions meet those benchmarks.
The only sports left out in the new Phase 2 allowances would be high-risk indoor sports, — basketball, wrestling, cheer and dance. The first of those three were at one time set to be in the first round of sports to return, but now they've been pushed back.
“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling” WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman said in a statement. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”
In the release, the WIAA linked to a tentative schedule. The Season 1 sports are set to begin Feb. 1 and have a regular season run through March 14, with all sports except golf and tennis having a week after of postseason play.
The WIAA will address scheduling for additional sports at their Jan. 19 meeting. The Daily News will provide additional updates to this story as they become available.