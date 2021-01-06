Fall sports take the lead in latest WIAA announcement

Late Wednesday night, the WIAA executive board announced that it had changed its planned schedule to restart preps sports, changing to a plan which would begin with traditional fall sports, including football and volleyball.

Since November, the plan had been to split the 2021 winter and spring months into three different seasons, with traditionally winter sports like basketball, wrestling, and gymnastics to be the first to start practicing on Feb. 1.

Now, though, the WIAA has unveiled another new plan, with football, volleyball, cross country, slowpitch softball, and soccer, along with alternate seasons for golf and tennis set to begin in February.

The announcement comes in the wake of Gov. Jay Inslee's "Healthy Washington — Roadmap to Recovery" plan. That plan, unveiled Tuesday, shifted areas of concern from individual counties to regions of the state consisting of multiple counties. The governor's plan also established new guidelines for the phases that will dictate what level of participation those regions can operate at.