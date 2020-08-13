Ex-Lumberjack named editor of Big Timber news

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When he entered the R.A. Long football program before the 2009 season Ryan Peerboom was already thinking differently than everyone else.

Playfully nicknamed “Boomer,” Peerboom went on to be a three-year starter under center for the Lumberjacks before heading to Washington State. In Pullman he studied journalism at the vaunted Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. Earlier this week, Peerboom started as the editor of the Big Timber Pioneer, the eponymous weekly newspaper of a small community about an hour’s drive northeast of Bozeman, Montana.

“I work with somebody that pretty much knows everybody who walks in and walks by,” Peerboom said of his new post.

Peerboom left R.A. Long as one of the career leaders in passing yards and touchdowns, and in his senior season led the Jacks to a rare win over their arch-nemesis from Kelso.

That year, R.A. Long entered the Civil War undefeated before falling in the final moments to the Monarchs.

““He’s a real thinker” Bertram said of Peerboom. “He was kind of a quarterback who grew up liking the game so much that the mental side of the game he was going a million miles an hour in his head with lots of ideas. Even as a high school quarterback he always had a big time mentality in a small town.”