Ex-Lumberjack named editor of Big Timber news

When he entered the R.A. Long football program before the 2009 season Ryan Peerboom was already thinking differently than everyone else.
Playfully nicknamed “Boomer,” Peerboom went on to be a three-year starter under center for the Lumberjacks before heading to Washington State. In Pullman he studied journalism at the vaunted Edward R. Murrow College of Communication. Earlier this week, Peerboom started as the editor of the Big Timber Pioneer, the eponymous weekly newspaper of a small community about an hour’s drive northeast of Bozeman, Montana.
“I work with somebody that pretty much knows everybody who walks in and walks by,” Peerboom said of his new post.
Peerboom left R.A. Long as one of the career leaders in passing yards and touchdowns, and in his senior season led the Jacks to a rare win over their arch-nemesis from Kelso.
That year, R.A. Long entered the Civil War undefeated before falling in the final moments to the Monarchs.
““He’s a real thinker” Bertram said of Peerboom. “He was kind of a quarterback who grew up liking the game so much that the mental side of the game he was going a million miles an hour in his head with lots of ideas. Even as a high school quarterback he always had a big time mentality in a small town.”
Now he’s taken that mentality to Montana, where the small-town concept is even more acute.
Fresh out of college Peerboom headed to Livingston, Montana, where he was a one-man sports editor at the Livingston Enterprise, another small weekly paper in big sky country. While there, covering a trio of schools, he became acquainted with a new form of football: the six-man variety.
“That took some time getting used to,” Peerboom said. "The person who receives the snap can’t cross the line of scrimmage. So teams will have a receiver snap to a lineman who tosses to a quarterback. So it gets a little schoolyard, but it was fun to experience that and cover that and just get some experience.”
The initial plan was to stay in Livingston a year and slowly transition to somewhere bigger, maybe closer to home before fall sports. But the COVID-19 pandemic changed that plan, and he found himself moving off of the sports desk to help with coronavirus coverage.
The Pioneer is a sister paper with the Enterprise and they asked if Peerboom wanted to head east and lead a new team. The former quarterback jumped at the chance.
“I wanted to move up any way I could, and I figured that was the way to do it and still gain valuable experience I can take forward,” Peerboom said.
