EWU women earn first NCAA win in thriller over PSU

Portland State had a chance to squeak out a comeback at the final second Thursday night, but couldn’t take advantage of four EWU missed field goals in the final 12 seconds, as the Eagles walked out of Viking Pavilion with a 73-71 win to open the weekend series between the teams.

It was a game that went back and forth all night long, finishing with more than enough drama for a New Year's eve.

Eastern Washington dominated the second quarter en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime, but PSU bounced back with a big third to go into the final 10 minutes up by six. In the fourth quarter, neither team led by more than four at any time, and there were four ties.

Eastern Washington regained with a pair of free throws with 2:26 remaining, but five seconds later, a Kylie Jimenez free throw tied it back up at 68-68, setting up a wild final two minutes.

Kennedy Dickie, who shared the EWU team lead with 11 points, hit a three-pointer to put the Eagles ahead 71-68. The two sides traded layups, and with 16 seconds, PSU’s Syd Schultz got called for an offensive foul, giving the Eagles a chance to ice the game at the line.