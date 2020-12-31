EWU women earn first NCAA win in thriller over PSU

Portland State had a chance to squeak out a comeback at the final second Thursday night, but couldn’t take advantage of four EWU missed field goals in the final 12 seconds, as the Eagles walked out of Viking Pavilion with a 73-71 win to open the weekend series between the teams.
It was a game that went back and forth all night long, finishing with more than enough drama for a New Year's eve.
Eastern Washington dominated the second quarter en route to a 37-30 lead at halftime, but PSU bounced back with a big third to go into the final 10 minutes up by six. In the fourth quarter, neither team led by more than four at any time, and there were four ties.
Eastern Washington regained with a pair of free throws with 2:26 remaining, but five seconds later, a Kylie Jimenez free throw tied it back up at 68-68, setting up a wild final two minutes.
Kennedy Dickie, who shared the EWU team lead with 11 points, hit a three-pointer to put the Eagles ahead 71-68. The two sides traded layups, and with 16 seconds, PSU’s Syd Schultz got called for an offensive foul, giving the Eagles a chance to ice the game at the line.
Instead, Aaliyah Alexander missed both free throws. Rainier’s Desirae Hansen drew a foul on the next possession, but only made one of her free throws, making it 73-71 with six seconds left. Once again, Portland State fouled, but once again, the Eagles couldn’t convert either attempt from the line. That gave the Vikings one last chance, but Jimenez’ last-second jumper couldn’t find the bottom of the basket.
The win was the first for the Eagles against an NCAA opponent this year. They’re now 2-6 on the year, and 1-2 in Big Sky play. With the loss, the Vikings are now 1-2 and 0-1 in conference.
Jimenez led all scorers with 20 points. Hansen nearly tallied a double-double, finishing with 13 points — including going 3-of-6 from beyond the arc — and adding nine rebounds and six assists.
Toledo’s Kal Schaplow, a walk-on freshman for the Eagles, came in for three minutes at the end of the first half, but didn’t register a stat.
EWU and PSU will wrap up their two-game series in Portland, Saturday at noon. The game will air on Pluto TV. The Daily News will provide courtside coverage.