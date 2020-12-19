EWU can’t overcome slow start in loss to Seattle U

Eastern Washington remained winless against NCAA competition, falling 77-65 to Seattle U in Cheney in NCAA women's basketball action on Saturday.

The Redhawks led the whole way through, with four starters reaching double figures. Georgia Kehoe, McKenzi Williams, Bree Calhoun, and Courtney Murphy combined to nearly beat the Eagles themselves, scoring 61 points on 59% shooting and going 16-for-16 from the free throw line. Seattle’s bench scored just eight points all game long.

For the Eagles, Kennedy Dickie led the scoring for the second straight game and the third time this season, going 6-for-14 from the field and scoring 17 points. Aaliyah Alexander added 14 points.

Toledo native Kal Schaplow notched a new career high with six points, hitting a pair of three-pointers in five minutes of court time. She’s currently shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc in six games this season.

As a team, the Eagles shot 25.9% from beyond the arc on a 7-of-27 outing. They’re currently sitting at 30.2% on the season, having attempted at least 15 three-pointers in every game this season and 25 in their past three.