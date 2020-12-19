EWU can’t overcome slow start in loss to Seattle U

Eastern Washington remained winless against NCAA competition, falling 77-65 to Seattle U in Cheney in NCAA women's basketball action on Saturday.
The Redhawks led the whole way through, with four starters reaching double figures. Georgia Kehoe, McKenzi Williams, Bree Calhoun, and Courtney Murphy combined to nearly beat the Eagles themselves, scoring 61 points on 59% shooting and going 16-for-16 from the free throw line. Seattle’s bench scored just eight points all game long.
For the Eagles, Kennedy Dickie led the scoring for the second straight game and the third time this season, going 6-for-14 from the field and scoring 17 points. Aaliyah Alexander added 14 points.
Toledo native Kal Schaplow notched a new career high with six points, hitting a pair of three-pointers in five minutes of court time. She’s currently shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc in six games this season.
As a team, the Eagles shot 25.9% from beyond the arc on a 7-of-27 outing. They’re currently sitting at 30.2% on the season, having attempted at least 15 three-pointers in every game this season and 25 in their past three.
EWU started off 1-of-8 from the field in the first quarter, as Seattle U jumped out to a 12-2 lead. That early deficit ended up being the difference in the game. The Eagles tied the game at 17-17 with just under two minutes left in the first quarter and at 26-26 in the second, but could never quite take the lead.
For the final 35 minutes, the two teams played just about even, with the Redhawks only boosting their lead beyond 11 points late in the fourth quarter.
EWU will head to Pullman for its next matchup Tuesday at noon.
