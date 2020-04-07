Eastyn Reeves to play for LCC next season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After a year away from home, Eastyn Reeves will be hitting the hardwood in Longview again next season.

The R.A. Long product spent last winter in Klamath Falls playing college basketball for Oregon Technical Institute, but a move back home has her in line to be a Red Devil the next time she takes the court.

“I knew Eastyn before she went off to school. I just heard she was back in town and was looking to go to LCC for school so I reached out to her,” Lower Columbia College coach Lucas Myers said.

Myers started out by helping Reeves get her paperwork in order. The former Lumberjill wants to be an EMT paramedic and needed help getting her coursework in line with that goal. But the Red Devils coach saw an opportunity during that process and so he shot his shot.

“Along the way I started talking to her about basketball and she still wanted to play,” Myers said.

The Red Devils’ coach said he would have made an offer to Reeves before she ever left town but the multifaceted guard was an early commit to Oregon Tech, signing during her junior year in high school.