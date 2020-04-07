Eastyn Reeves to play for LCC next season

After a year away from home, Eastyn Reeves will be hitting the hardwood in Longview again next season.
The R.A. Long product spent last winter in Klamath Falls playing college basketball for Oregon Technical Institute, but a move back home has her in line to be a Red Devil the next time she takes the court.
“I knew Eastyn before she went off to school. I just heard she was back in town and was looking to go to LCC for school so I reached out to her,” Lower Columbia College coach Lucas Myers said.
Myers started out by helping Reeves get her paperwork in order. The former Lumberjill wants to be an EMT paramedic and needed help getting her coursework in line with that goal. But the Red Devils coach saw an opportunity during that process and so he shot his shot.
“Along the way I started talking to her about basketball and she still wanted to play,” Myers said.
The Red Devils’ coach said he would have made an offer to Reeves before she ever left town but the multifaceted guard was an early commit to Oregon Tech, signing during her junior year in high school.
“She can go get you buckets. She had to do a lot of that at R.A. Long,” Myers said. “She definitely can defend. She’s tough. She’s ultimately just a competitor. That’s what you want out of a point guard.”
Last season at Oregon Tech, Reeves started 15 of the 21 games she played in. She averaged 3.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game while dishing 53 assists and nabbing 17 steals.
Myers believes that the year away from her hometown will likely be helpful as Reeves looks to find her place on a talented roster. Specifically, he believes Reeves is capable of acting as a formidable replacement for Cherita Daughtery, who is headed to Southern Utah University next season after handling the point for the Red Devils.
“That’s a good experience to bring to LCC,” Myers said. “We’re just excited to have her and that she wants to be back in her hometown and at LCC. I think she’s going to be a huge impact player for us. I’m excited to see what she can do in the NWAC next year.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!