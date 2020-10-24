Early Returns: One week left to vote in ‘Through the Decades’ photo contest

It’s crunch time for the “Through the Decades” prep sports photo contest.

In a little over a week, at the stroke of midnight on Halloween, all but one of the photographs submitted by readers of The Daily News over the last month will make like Cinderella’s carriage and turn back into a pumpkin. That’s when the two-week public voting period for the first-ever contest will come to an end and a grand champion will be crowned.

The first place photo will garner a $250 prize from The Daily News. That crowning shot will be joined by a selection of competitive also-rans in a contest culminating collection that will be featured both in print and online.

Entries eligible for your vote include submissions from the hardwood in Mt. Angel, Oregon, the volleyball court at Kennedy High School, the concrete floor of the Tacoma Dome’s Mat Classic, the gridiron in Napavine and other peripheral locales. Of course, there’s also a stack of photos in the running from the familiar confines of R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Kelso high schools.

