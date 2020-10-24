 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early Returns: One week left to vote in ‘Through the Decades’ photo contest
0 comments
top story

Early Returns: One week left to vote in ‘Through the Decades’ photo contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Early Returns: One week left to vote in ‘Through the Decades’ photo contest

Honorary captains Ed and Bev Laulainen head out for the pre-game coin toss.

 Sam Barbee

It’s crunch time for the “Through the Decades” prep sports photo contest.

In a little over a week, at the stroke of midnight on Halloween, all but one of the photographs submitted by readers of The Daily News over the last month will make like Cinderella’s carriage and turn back into a pumpkin. That’s when the two-week public voting period for the first-ever contest will come to an end and a grand champion will be crowned.

The first place photo will garner a $250 prize from The Daily News. That crowning shot will be joined by a selection of competitive also-rans in a contest culminating collection that will be featured both in print and online.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Entries eligible for your vote include submissions from the hardwood in Mt. Angel, Oregon, the volleyball court at Kennedy High School, the concrete floor of the Tacoma Dome’s Mat Classic, the gridiron in Napavine and other peripheral locales. Of course, there’s also a stack of photos in the running from the familiar confines of R.A. Long, Mark Morris and Kelso high schools.

Each reader is allowed one vote per day with voting slated to end at 11:59 p.m. of Oct. 31. The first-place winner will receive a $250 prize.

The “Through the Decades” photo contest is sponsored by SERVPRO of Longview/Kelso, Drew’s Grocery and Deli in Toutle, and WSU Vancouver.

All eligible entries to the contest can be viewed, and voted for, online at tdn.secondstreetapp.com/Through-The-Decades/rounds/1/gallery.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
The great photo hunt
Preps+

The great photo hunt

There is so much history tucked away in this forgotten little room in these forgotten little file cabinets in our forgotten little building.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Kalama tops Toutle Lake

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News