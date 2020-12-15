Eagles shoot the lights out, lose to Lopes

Eastern Washington’s season-opening losing streak stretched to four games with an 84-78 loss to Grand Canyon University at Reese Court on Tuesday, despite putting up a season-high in points.

Five EWU players — Jenna Dick, Alexyss Newman, Aaliyah Alexander, Kennedy Dickie, and Grace Kirscher — reached double-figures in scoring for the Eagles, who cracked 70 points for the first time this season.

EWU combined to shoot 41.2% from beyond the arc, going 14-of-34 from three-point range on the game. All 15 of its first-quarter points came on threes; the Eagles didn’t even attempt a shot inside the arc until Dick converted a layup 40 seconds into the second quarter and only made eight two-pointers all game long.

Toledo product Kal Schaplow got in on the three-point action, draining her second career triple in the third quarter.

The hot shooting wasn’t enough to overcome early sloppiness, though. The Eagles turned the ball over 18 times in the first half, directly leading to 22 points for the Lopes, and trailed 47-37 at halftime.

“We need to have a lot of willing ball handlers, and I thought in the first half we just didn't,” head coach Wendy Schuller said.