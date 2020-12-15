Eagles shoot the lights out, lose to Lopes

Eastern Washington’s season-opening losing streak stretched to four games with an 84-78 loss to Grand Canyon University at Reese Court on Tuesday, despite putting up a season-high in points.
Five EWU players — Jenna Dick, Alexyss Newman, Aaliyah Alexander, Kennedy Dickie, and Grace Kirscher — reached double-figures in scoring for the Eagles, who cracked 70 points for the first time this season.
EWU combined to shoot 41.2% from beyond the arc, going 14-of-34 from three-point range on the game. All 15 of its first-quarter points came on threes; the Eagles didn’t even attempt a shot inside the arc until Dick converted a layup 40 seconds into the second quarter and only made eight two-pointers all game long.
Toledo product Kal Schaplow got in on the three-point action, draining her second career triple in the third quarter.
The hot shooting wasn’t enough to overcome early sloppiness, though. The Eagles turned the ball over 18 times in the first half, directly leading to 22 points for the Lopes, and trailed 47-37 at halftime.
“We need to have a lot of willing ball handlers, and I thought in the first half we just didn't,” head coach Wendy Schuller said.
Eastern Washington cleaned up its game in the second half with just eight turnovers. The Eagles were able to trim the deficit by three points in the third quarter and a single point early in the fourth, but were unable to get any closer than four points from even the rest of the way.
“In the fourth quarter today, I saw the intensity level go up, I saw a fire and I saw us communicating and playing winning basketball,” Schuller said. “We have to play 40 minutes of that.”
Dick led the Eagles with 17 points — all in the second half — going 6-of-10 from the field and 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Newman added 16 points off the bench, including going 9-for-10 from the free-throw line, and added a team-high nine rebounds. Dickie and Alexander led the way in the first half with 11 points apiece, with Dickie adding six more in the second half, and Kirscher put in 11 points over the course of the game.
Freshman center Katie Scott led all scorers with 20 points for Grand Canyon, adding six rebounds and a pair of assists to her line.
EWU will stay in Cheney to take on Seattle U at 2:05 p.m. on Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!