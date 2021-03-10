Eagles finish second in season-finale

RAINIER, Wash. — The Three Rivers Christian cross country squad took second in both team events at a 1B/2B meet hosted by Rainier (Wash.), coming in behind their fellow 1B runners from Cedar Tree on the sides of the boys and the girls.

The meet welcomed runners from four 2Bs — Rainier, Onalaska, Adna and Toutle Lake — and four 1Bs — Cedar Tree, TRC, Mossyrock and Oakville. In the boys' team event, Cedar Tree beat TRC, Mossyrock, Onalaska and Adna, while Cedar Tree and TRC were the only schools to bring five girls runners to form a full team.

Cedar Tree sophomore Timothy Bradshaw won the boys’ race with a time of 18:07 on the 5,000-meter course. TRC freshman Jake Beck led the Eagles again, finishing in third place with a time of 18:31. Sophomore Walker Poyner was next across the line for TRC, finishing in 19:35 to come in ninth. Zachary Parham came in just under a minute after that in 20:32 for 14th place, Brody Huhta came in 19th at 21:47 and David Woodman rounded out the team score in 27th place at 22:41.

TRC finished with a team score of 56, behind Cedar Tree’s 20, but ahead of Mossyrock’s 64, Onalaska’s 90 and Adna’s 115.