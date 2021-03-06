Eagles come back with reverse sweep of Loggers

Both coming off of tough five-set losses the day before, Three Rivers Christian and Onalaska decided to have another marathon on Friday. After dropping the first two sets, it was the home-gym Eagles finding a second wind in a 25-27, 15-25, 25-13, 25-13, 15-8 win.

“The momentum was slow to start, and they picked up the energy,” TRC coach Mandy Richards said. “We talked about how it’s easy to get excited and go when you’re winning, but this is what really bonds a team. The team bonding we haven’t had is fighting through when it’s hard. They stepped it up. It was fun.”

The big change for the Eagles came at the back row, where Pervie Reed stepped up to finish with 16 digs and helped the Eagles hold the Loggers to just 34 points in the final three sets. Reed also went 11-for-12 on successful serves, and added two aces.

“She was on fire,” Richards said.

Meanwhile, Mabrie and Lily Richards combined for 14 aces on 58-of-60 serving on the night, the former putting up 12 kills and the latter racking up six kills and dishing out 31 assists.

At the net, Chantelle Isaacson led the Eagles with 18 kills.

Three Rivers Christian (5-1) is scheduled to host Columbia Adventist on Monday.

