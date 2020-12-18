Eagles beat Yotes for first win of season

Eastern Washington got itself into the win column over NAIA-level College of Idaho, coming back from an early deficit to beat the Yotes 59-46.

After Kennedy Dickie opened up the scoring with a three-pointer, the Eagles went ice cold, missing their final nine shots and turning the ball over nine times in the first quarter, as the Yotes ran out to a 14-3 lead after 10 minutes.

“[The College of Idaho] really played their tails off and took it to us that first quarter,” head coach Wendy Schuller said. “I thought we played like we had our feet in the mud a little bit.”

From the beginning of the second quarter, though, the Eagles found their rhythm, going 4-for-7 from behind the arc and keeping the Yotes from hitting any threes of their own in a 20-6 run to come back and take a slim three-point lead into halftime.

COI retook the lead briefly in the third quarter, but on EWU’s very next possession Dickie went to the line and hit a pair of free throws to give the Eagles the lead for good. A 17-0 run over six minutes in the fourth quarter pushed the EWU lead to as many as 21 points.