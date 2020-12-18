Eagles beat Yotes for first win of season

Eastern Washington got itself into the win column over NAIA-level College of Idaho, coming back from an early deficit to beat the Yotes 59-46.
After Kennedy Dickie opened up the scoring with a three-pointer, the Eagles went ice cold, missing their final nine shots and turning the ball over nine times in the first quarter, as the Yotes ran out to a 14-3 lead after 10 minutes.
“[The College of Idaho] really played their tails off and took it to us that first quarter,” head coach Wendy Schuller said. “I thought we played like we had our feet in the mud a little bit.”
From the beginning of the second quarter, though, the Eagles found their rhythm, going 4-for-7 from behind the arc and keeping the Yotes from hitting any threes of their own in a 20-6 run to come back and take a slim three-point lead into halftime.
COI retook the lead briefly in the third quarter, but on EWU’s very next possession Dickie went to the line and hit a pair of free throws to give the Eagles the lead for good. A 17-0 run over six minutes in the fourth quarter pushed the EWU lead to as many as 21 points.
Dickie scored a game-high 19 points, finishing one point short of tying her career high, and added nine rebounds. Jenna Dick finished right behind her with 17 points. Freshman Aaliyah Alexander was the only other EWU player to finish in double-digits, with 10 points.
Freshman Maisie Burnham led the Eagles with 10 rebounds — including six offensive boards — and finished with nine points to end up one point shy of her first career double-double. Toledo product Kal Schaplow logged 17 minutes, going 0-for-3 from the field, pulling down two rebounds and adding an assist and a block.
The Eagles will stay at home to welcome Seattle U, which will make the trip eastward for a 2:05 p.m. game Saturday.
