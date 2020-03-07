Ducks settle for sixth at State after rematch with Lake Roosevelt

In the immediate aftermath of their rematch with Lake Roosevelt here on Saturday the sting was palpable. After defeating the Raiders in the regional round of the state playoffs last week the Ducks fell 49-46 in their trophy game after finding themselves tied at 39-all after three quarters.
But by the time the team had found their way from the Spokane Arena to the east foothills of White Pass the magnitude of what they’d accomplished had started to sink in.
In their team van the Ducks were toting a sixth place trophy from the state tournament that put a punctuation mark on the end of a season where they also finished first in the Central 2B League and second in the District 4 Tournament..
Even if it wasn’t the exclamation point the Ducks truly desired the sixth place hardware is a memento that most teams would be eager to acquire.
“It wasn’t for lack of effort,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson moments before losing service on his cellphone as his team navigated the Highway 12 scenic byway back to East Cowlitz County.
Back on Feb. 29 when the Ducks dispatched Lake Roosevelt 59-43 to earn a bye in the first round of the state tournament the Raiders were without one of their big time playmakers, Sam Wapato. In the Spokane rematch Wapato made sure to be on the court and dropped in a team-high 15 points while he was there.
The Ducks countered with 11 points from Jackson Cox and ten points by Broc Keeton. Ryder Moss added nine points and a team-high 11 rebounds but Toutle Lake still wound up one shot short in their quest to end the season with a win and a fourth place finish.
The Ducks were able to take a one-point lead with 30-second left in the game when Cox drained a step-in jumper from inside the circle but Soarin Marchand, who scored a dozen points for the Raiders, answered back right away with a three-pointer to put Lake Roosevelt back on top.
On the Ducks final trip down the floor Chase Hadaller, the hero from Friday’s do-or-die win, was able to draw a foul with 5.3 second remaining and went to the charity stripe with a chance to tie. Hadaller, who finished with seven points on Saturday, missed the front end of his two attempts and the Ducks were forced to call timeout to draw up a miss-on-purpose play. Out of the timeout, though, the ensuing free throw attempt missed the rim entirely and the Raiders took over possession.
Following a quick foul by Toutle Lake Cam St. Pierre went to the free throw line for Lake Roosevelt and made one of two attempts to extend his team’s lead to three points. The Raiders then put the screws to Toutle Lake with a foul at midcourt and a short-time long-range heave by Zach Swanson flew off course to bring the Ducks season to a close.
Coach Swanson was unable to regain phone reception prior to the printing deadline.
Toutle Lake managed their sixth place finish in state with an overall record of 21-6 this season.
Raiders 49, Ducks 46
Toutle Lake 9 14 16 7 —46
Lake Roosevelt 8 17 14 10 —49
TOUTLE LAKE (46) — Keeton 10, Cox 11, Swanson 9, Hadaller 7, Moss 9
FG: 16 of 41 —.390 FT: 7 of 11 —.636 Reb. 29 (Moss 11)
LAKE ROOSEVELT (49) — Marchand 12, St. Pierre 7, Jordan 7, Wapato 15, George 8
FG: 18 of 46 —.391 FT: 7 of 12 —.583 Reb. 28 (St. Pierre 6)