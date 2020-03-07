Ducks settle for sixth at State after rematch with Lake Roosevelt

In the immediate aftermath of their rematch with Lake Roosevelt here on Saturday the sting was palpable. After defeating the Raiders in the regional round of the state playoffs last week the Ducks fell 49-46 in their trophy game after finding themselves tied at 39-all after three quarters.

But by the time the team had found their way from the Spokane Arena to the east foothills of White Pass the magnitude of what they’d accomplished had started to sink in.

In their team van the Ducks were toting a sixth place trophy from the state tournament that put a punctuation mark on the end of a season where they also finished first in the Central 2B League and second in the District 4 Tournament..

Even if it wasn’t the exclamation point the Ducks truly desired the sixth place hardware is a memento that most teams would be eager to acquire.

“It wasn’t for lack of effort,” said Toutle Lake coach Eric Swanson moments before losing service on his cellphone as his team navigated the Highway 12 scenic byway back to East Cowlitz County.