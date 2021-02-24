Ducks hold court on Toledo in three animated sets

The visitors took their first lead since the first set at 9-8 and kept on hounding the Ducks until the score was 17-13. That’s when Merzoian called timeout and gave his team a stern talking to about finishing the job they’d started so they could celebrate senior night with the smiles they deserve.

But if Toledo was supposed to take it easy on the Ducks down the stretch, they didn’t get the message.

“They didn’t stop playing. They just kept coming at us, so I give them credit for that,” Merzoian said.

Toledo was able to hold onto their lead until the resurgent Toutle squad tied the set up at 21-21.

Once the Ducks edged out to a 23-21 lead Toledo coach Candace Maier called timeout.

Once Toledo clawed back to tie the game again at 24-24, Merzoian called another timeout.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

That back and forth set up the night’s most miraculous play as both teams searched high and low for an advantage. The Toledo offense got the decisive play started with a perfect rotation in their system that set up one of their biggest hits of the night at the net. The ball then careened off the chest and arms of a Duck defender and looked destined for a date with the Donald Duck logo at midcourt. But freshman setter Natalie Bair had other ideas.