Ducks hold court on Toledo in three animated sets

TOUTLE — There’s a moment in every play and every game where the result suddenly seems inevitable. The arc of the ball, the positioning of respective teams, and the whims of the universe all converge to reveal the future in a fleeting instant before the volleyball crashes to the floor and a point, or a win, becomes real.
That sort of instantaneous reveal happens every time, except for when it doesn’t.
On Tuesday, Toutle Lake showed Toledo what it looks like when, at the last minute, the toast lands butter side up, or in this case, the ball never actually touches the floor at all. That’s the sort of inspired play it took for the Fighting Ducks to escape with a 25-22, 25-17, 27-25 Central 2B League sweep on their home court.
“That first game was really their game and we came back and took it from them and that third game was really the same thing,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “We were lucky to get that first game and then it was a little disappointing to me that after we had the first two under our belt we didn’t go out and step up and take control.”
Indeed, after dropping two close first sets Toledo seemed intent on taking the match deeper into the night and put together a run of inspired play in the third set in an effort to stave off defeat. All along the way, Stacie Spahr led Toledo with seven kills and three blocks and Rylie Pliler added six kills.
The visitors took their first lead since the first set at 9-8 and kept on hounding the Ducks until the score was 17-13. That’s when Merzoian called timeout and gave his team a stern talking to about finishing the job they’d started so they could celebrate senior night with the smiles they deserve.
But if Toledo was supposed to take it easy on the Ducks down the stretch, they didn’t get the message.
“They didn’t stop playing. They just kept coming at us, so I give them credit for that,” Merzoian said.
Toledo was able to hold onto their lead until the resurgent Toutle squad tied the set up at 21-21.
Once the Ducks edged out to a 23-21 lead Toledo coach Candace Maier called timeout.
Once Toledo clawed back to tie the game again at 24-24, Merzoian called another timeout.
That back and forth set up the night’s most miraculous play as both teams searched high and low for an advantage. The Toledo offense got the decisive play started with a perfect rotation in their system that set up one of their biggest hits of the night at the net. The ball then careened off the chest and arms of a Duck defender and looked destined for a date with the Donald Duck logo at midcourt. But freshman setter Natalie Bair had other ideas.
As the Toledo team threw their hands in the air and let their pony tails gallop in celebration of the phantom point, Bair dove toward the net in desperation. Then, with a Wonder Woman fist that seemed to dig under the hardwood boards she not only got a hand on the ball but somehow managed to loft it almost straight up and then over the net for a point against a reasonably mystified Toledo team.
Bair finished the night with four kills and 12 assists for the Ducks.
The thud of the ball on the Toledo side of the net landed like a high rise brick and allowed the Ducks to seal the long set win two points later. Maier and company were, of course, stunned and disappointed but they also appreciated the sort of sorcery it had taken to put them away.
“There were several of those plays, and of course they played hard and they earned those. But like I told the girls, this is the best I’ve ever felt leaving the gym after being swept because they played hard every single play,” Maier said. “They never gave up. They battled every one and sometimes it just doesn’t go your way. I mean, that’s just life. I’m super proud of them.”
Brynn Williams tallied five kills and 15 assists for Toledo while Emma Cline-Maier notched four kills and 13 assists. Stephanie Arceo-Hansen added four kills in the loss.
“We played better in this gym than we ever have since I’ve been here,” Maier said. “We had a chance to watch them on NFHS and that gave us kind of an idea of what we would do and then they went out there and did that. I think they just did a good job of going out there and not beating themselves up mentally.”
Merzoian agreed that the Toledo team brought a little something extra with them when they made the trek east toward the blasted mountain on Tuesday. And, on the whole, the Ducks’ coach felt his team’s offense was misfiring a bit.
“Toledo definitely outsmarted us with their tipping. I mean, it worked. They weren’t hitting the ball super hard at us but they were putting the ball in the right spot.” Merzoian said. “Offensively we didn’t seem to put it together like we should. I felt like we actually passed a little bit better tonight but we didn’t capitalize on that. Our timing was off with our middles.”
On night’s like that, with league rivals in the town to play spoiler, Toutle Lake needed every last ounce of magic they could muster in order to salt away the sweeps they've grown accustomed to. Like Fantasia, they would not have been complete without a visit from the Sorcerer's Apprentice. That is to say, they needed plays like Bair delivered down the stretch.
“It definitely can change the momentum,” Merzoian said “You can see it with us. We were like a roller coaster. We were up, we were excited and then all of a sudden we were nervous and just not hitting, we were just tipping things. So momentum is huge.”
Ileigh Lynn led Toutle Lake with nine kills, Molly Donald tallied five kills and six aces. Jordyn Grabenhorst added four kills and seven assists while Marissa Smith notched three kills. Toutle Lake seniors include Donald, Smith, and Kendall Bennett.
Toledo (1-3) was set for a quick and difficult turnaround Wednesday with a game at Mossyrock before returning home for a contest with Stevenson on Thursday. Toutle Lake (3-1) is scheduled to play at Adna on Thursday.