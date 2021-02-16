Ducks and Mules first Southwest 2Bs to play FB

TOUTLE — Toutle Lake and Wahkiakum kicked off their football seasons against each other Tuesday in a game that wrapped up shortly before deadline Tuesday, Feb. 16. Wahkiakum defeated Toutle Lake 61-0.

The Ducks and Mules — who both reside in the Southwest Region, which didn’t get the green light to enter Phase 2 until last Thursday — were playing catch-up with the rest of the Central 2B League from the West Region, which was able to start full-team practices Feb. 1 in preparation for Week 1 games, which kicked off last weekend.

Snow nearly made it so that the Southwest Region teams wouldn’t be able to get in the minimum 10 practices required by the WIAA to play; Toutle Lake got under the bar by a matter of hours, getting permission to hold a light practice earlier Tuesday before the evening game.

The two other Southwest Region teams in the C2BL — Kalama and Stevenson — will play their first games this weekend. Winlock was supposed to open their season against Taholah on Tuesday but the Cardinals were forced to cancel when their opponent could not field enough players.

The Daily News will have full coverage of the Toutle Lake versus Wahkiakum game, as well as Naselle’s rescheduled game against Mosssyrock, in Thursday’s newspaper.

