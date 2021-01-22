Dream school: Toutle Lake freshman hurler, Swanson, commits to Oregon State baseball

The texts Gregg Swenson sent to his old friends, acquaintances, and former co-workers in the college baseball world were pretty brief: I’ve got a guy.

Swenson, coach of Coast to Coast Baseball, followed that short text up with videos of practices, games, and bullpen sessions, of a 14-year-old who had yet to throw an inning of high school baseball but was living in the mid-80s on the radar gun.

“Some of the guys said, ‘Oh, interesting, cool,’” Swenson said. “Some of the guys said, ‘Let’s set up some conversations and figure out how to discuss things further.’”

By the end of the calendar year, Toutle Lake freshman Zach Swanson was announcing a commitment to play baseball for Oregon State.

It ended up being more of a by-the-books, storybook result than the completely irregular path Swanson had to follow to get there may suggest.

Swanson was raised on Oregon State baseball. He jokes that he went to his first game at Goss Stadium in his mother’s womb. His father, Toutle Lake athletic director Eric Swanson — is good friends with former OSU head coach Pat Casey, and trips to Corvallis to watch the Beavers often ended back at the Caseys’ home after games for more baseball chatter.