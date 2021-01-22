Dream school: Toutle Lake freshman hurler, Swanson, commits to Oregon State baseball

The texts Gregg Swenson sent to his old friends, acquaintances, and former co-workers in the college baseball world were pretty brief: I’ve got a guy.
Swenson, coach of Coast to Coast Baseball, followed that short text up with videos of practices, games, and bullpen sessions, of a 14-year-old who had yet to throw an inning of high school baseball but was living in the mid-80s on the radar gun.
“Some of the guys said, ‘Oh, interesting, cool,’” Swenson said. “Some of the guys said, ‘Let’s set up some conversations and figure out how to discuss things further.’”
By the end of the calendar year, Toutle Lake freshman Zach Swanson was announcing a commitment to play baseball for Oregon State.
It ended up being more of a by-the-books, storybook result than the completely irregular path Swanson had to follow to get there may suggest.
Swanson was raised on Oregon State baseball. He jokes that he went to his first game at Goss Stadium in his mother’s womb. His father, Toutle Lake athletic director Eric Swanson — is good friends with former OSU head coach Pat Casey, and trips to Corvallis to watch the Beavers often ended back at the Caseys’ home after games for more baseball chatter.
“I’ve loved Oregon State, ever since I was a kid,” Swanson said. “(Swenson) set up a call with them, and I knew from day one that I always wanted to be a Beav. I guess I was a little nervous at first talking to them knowing, ‘Wow, this is my dream school, I’ve dreamed of this since I was young.’”
On Christmas Day, Swanson committed to his dream school. As for being young; he’ll be a college freshman in 2025.
That was the end of the recruiting process for Swanson. Everything up to that point was, as Swenson — who has spent over 25 years coaching college baseball in the Pacific Northwest — put it, “far away from a normal program.”
Swanson joined Swenson’s Coast to Coast 14u team — itself a new squad in 2020 — at the beginning of last baseball season, but as COVID-19 put a halt to high school sports, so too did it affect the travel circuit. The team couldn’t practice for months, finally getting the long awaited green light in late June, with games starting July.
“There’s not a little bit (of teaching) at a time,” Swenson said. “You’re doing a lot right away. It’s a much more challenging situation for the kids to pick up what we’re trying to do.”
Once those games started, the team still wasn’t able to play in Washington, so for a stretch, every weekend was spent across one border or another, either in Oregon or Idaho.
In the meantime, the NCAA instituted a moratorium on in-person recruiting, meaning that coaches couldn’t come watch games in person, and recruits couldn’t take in-person official visits to campus.
That’s where Swenson’s connections came in handy. As the summer season stretched into fall ball, Swanson was in contact with multiple Division I schools. Throughout the process, Oregon State stood out.
“About December-ish, I was like ‘Ok, this is the spot for me,’” Swanson said. “It’s not a huge school down there. We live in a spot where I think that will be the right place for me.”
Swanson still has four springs left at Toutle Lake before he starts in Corvallis. In that time, Coach Swenson is aiming to help the young hurler improve his mental game and learn the details of the pitching position, to go along with his electric arm.
“A mid- to upper-80s arm at this age is a high-performing arm,” Swenson said. “That’s what made it so easy for the schools that were recruiting him to see the potential.”
When high school baseball returns — spring sports are currently set to start practicing on March 15, though regions will have to be in Phase 2 for baseball games to happen — Swanson will be joined in the Toutle Lake rotation by fellow ace Jackson Cox, who is committed to the University of Oregon.
"I feel like if we can share some of our knowledge to our team and teach them how to win and how to be a good teammate, I think we'll go and have a really long journey," Swanson said. "Possibly winning a state championship. That's our hope."