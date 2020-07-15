Donny Baseball: Toledo names diamond after 'Moose' Bowen

Of course, not all dreams come true in the way we first envision them and Bowen’s tale of minor league baseball, like most others, came to an end before reaching the majors. Still, that did nothing to sully his spirit for the game.

Upon returning to Southwest Washington following his time in pro ball Bowen wasted little time in finding a new team. The first dugout he wound up in was with a men’s fastpitch softball team out of Toledo, which his brother Loren was also playing for. Even on the softball circuit the hard nosed kid from Cheese Town preferred to play closest to the batter as a third baseman.

“I played second base and he’d always look over there at me and say, ‘I’d never want to play there. Too much time to think,’” Loren Bowen recounted. “‘On third base, you don’t have time to think. You’ve either got it or it’s by you and that’s it.’”

After making the All-State team in his first year of competitive fastpitch play Bowen spent one more season with the Toledo team before being recruited to play with the big timers from the infamous Shamrock Tavern team out of Longview’s burgeoning premier league. While playing for the Shammy squad Bowen starred as both a pitcher and a high average batsman, winning several MVP honors and All-State accolades. In 2007, Bowen was elected to the Longview Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame.