Do Over: NWAC grants 2020-21 athletes extra year

“It had been brewing,” Lower Columbia College athletic director, Kirc Roland, said. “For lack of a better term they decided to make it a freebie for everyone.”

The action by the NWAC included a financial aid/tuition waiver for athletes so that schools have more flexibility to cover the needs of expanding rosters. That waiver will not count towards the maximum allowable grant for returning sophomores in the 2021-22 seasons.

That component will be essential as schools try to balance the needs of their athletes while also managing rosters and expectations. With a new recruitment class already in the works, and returning players able to stick around another year, rosters are bound to become more muddled than in the past.

At LCC the baseball and softball teams will likely feel the pinch more than anyone else. When their seasons were canceled last spring the NWAC waived that season of eligibility as well. That leaves open the possibility, however remote, of a player sticking around for as many as five years at what is normally considered a two-year institution. Anyone who red-shirted in 2019 would have that option available since the spring of 2021 will essentially be their third season in a row that's free of eligibility consequences.