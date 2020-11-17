Do Over: NWAC grants 2020-21 athletes extra year

It’s been a tough year for NWAC athletes to say the least.
In March the NWAC basketball championships were called off just as they were getting going. Then the entire spring sports docket was wiped clean. After a summer of socially distanced silence the fall sports schedule for two-year college athletes was pushed back to the promised land of February 2021 where a tentative shotgun start awaits all NWAC sports.
Last week, though, the NWAC governing body announced a bit of good news when it granted an eligibility waiver for all 2020-21 athletes. That means that no matter how many games are played this season those athletes will not be charged with a year of eligibility against their college athletic career.
"During these very difficult and uncertain times the Executive Board has worked diligently to make thoughtful decisions in the best interest of our student-athletes and member institutions,” NWAC executive board chair and Pierce College athletic director Duncan Stevenson, said in a press release. “The Board's decision to grant a blanket waiver for 2020-2021, not charging our student-athletes a year of eligibility, allows our institutions and students to participate and compete to whatever degree they are able this year."
While not every athlete will wind up taking advantage of that reprieve from the regular rules, it will give beleaguered college athletes another option as they try to figure out what’s next amidst a sea of uncertainty.
“It had been brewing,” Lower Columbia College athletic director, Kirc Roland, said. “For lack of a better term they decided to make it a freebie for everyone.”
The action by the NWAC included a financial aid/tuition waiver for athletes so that schools have more flexibility to cover the needs of expanding rosters. That waiver will not count towards the maximum allowable grant for returning sophomores in the 2021-22 seasons.
That component will be essential as schools try to balance the needs of their athletes while also managing rosters and expectations. With a new recruitment class already in the works, and returning players able to stick around another year, rosters are bound to become more muddled than in the past.
At LCC the baseball and softball teams will likely feel the pinch more than anyone else. When their seasons were canceled last spring the NWAC waived that season of eligibility as well. That leaves open the possibility, however remote, of a player sticking around for as many as five years at what is normally considered a two-year institution. Anyone who red-shirted in 2019 would have that option available since the spring of 2021 will essentially be their third season in a row that's free of eligibility consequences.
As Roland noted, just because someone can do something doesn’t necessarily mean that they should. Additionally, just because a school can give away more money in scholarships doesn’t mean that they have the money to give.
“Like lots of schools we have to fundraise in order to come up with the majority of our scholarship money,” Roland explained. “It’s not just free money.”
With all of those factors in play, Roland says that the LCC athletic department hasn’t yet committed to a particular plan for any of their athletes or athletic programs.
“Here's the question we have to ask. What is best for the student athlete?” Roland noted.
There’s several factors that will factor into those individual decisions.
“They would benefit a player who academically isn’t where they need to be to go to the D1 level,” Roland explained. “It could benefit someone who matures late. But it could be to the detriment of somebody who has pretty much done everything they can do at Lower Columbia.”
Red Devils head women’s soccer coach, Joe Chicks, echoed the sentiment of his boss at this juncture. He says it’s likely too early to figure out who will benefit from the new rule, but he’s glad to have that option in the tool chest.
“We mentioned it to the kids about the possibilities but it’s something that we’ll sit down and talk with the kids on a case by case basis,” Chicks said. “Some kids will very likely benefit from that extra year. It’s kind of a nice spot, a nice option for them.”
The early practice period for LCC teams will come to a close on Nov. 20. Athletes will return to begin a two week quarantine process on Jan. 2 in advance of regular season practices. The modified NWAC athletic calendar currently has all sports set to begin play on Feb. 13, 2021.
"The decision by the Executive Board helps put our student-athletes, coaches, and member colleges a little more at ease,” NWAC executive director, Marco Azurdia, noted in the press release. “As the conference continues to discuss, plan, and respond to the ever-changing dynamics of the pandemic, the waiver provides a sense of stability.”
NWAC officials have committed assessing the need for additional changes as the 2020-21 school year progresses. Any proposed changes would have to be approved by the executive board for final adoption and approval.
