Do it for the Culture: Blacktop and gravel games make a comeback

Early games go to seven points by ones and twos and winners keep the court. The championship game is played to nine points and precious bragging rights replace any physical trophy.

Randall, who brings along his own camera crew in order to catch video of the games to post on social media for recruiting purposes, says he’s not surprised by the prevailing competitive nature of the games. After all, the best players are always motivated to win, whatever it takes.

“I’m not surprised, only because I’ve been fortunate enough to train a lot of them so I know how much they love the game, how hard they work at it,” Randall said. “So, just trying to give them an opportunity to showcase that and to play against each other and put the stuff that we work on in those workouts to a live setting so we can get better. That’s my biggest thing. I’m not surprised at all. We got a new generation of hoopers in this area that are all young and they’re all hungry. And they got big goals.”

After the first filmed session in the Highlands, Randall recalls the reaction of his out of town production crew who were new to the hoops culture south of Beech Street.