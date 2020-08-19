Do it for the Culture: Blacktop and gravel games make a comeback

There’s an adage in pick-up basketball, and street court games in particular, that mandates that if there’s no blood then there’s no foul.
And while there are certain exceptions to that age old rule the motto serves as a reminder of the foundational ethos of all driveway, city park, and school yard hoops contests — Whether it’s one-on-one, five-on-five, or a classic game of bump, if you lace up your sneakers for a pick-up game you better be ready to bring it.
This summer the twin full courts at Archie Anderson Park have been getting plenty of run as locals and out-of-towners alike have put on a clinic, both literally and figuratively. Specifically, local coaches like Jeray Key and Scott Pisapia have been hosting weekly workouts on the courts for the last two months, while Kyle Randall, a player/trainer not too far removed from his own hoop dreams, has also been scheduling weekly pick-up games at the public courts.
Randall, who hooped at UNC Greensboro and Central Michigan, played in the NBA D-League as recently as 2018-19 and also played professionally in Serbia. He organizes the five-on-five contests through his Instagram account (@gamewinnerbball) and the rosters regularly feature current and former college players along with a few familiar faces from high schools around the area.
“It’s good for them to compete against each other outside of the season, kind of establish yourself and size yourself up against some of the best players in the area,” Randall said.
Early games go to seven points by ones and twos and winners keep the court. The championship game is played to nine points and precious bragging rights replace any physical trophy.
Randall, who brings along his own camera crew in order to catch video of the games to post on social media for recruiting purposes, says he’s not surprised by the prevailing competitive nature of the games. After all, the best players are always motivated to win, whatever it takes.
“I’m not surprised, only because I’ve been fortunate enough to train a lot of them so I know how much they love the game, how hard they work at it,” Randall said. “So, just trying to give them an opportunity to showcase that and to play against each other and put the stuff that we work on in those workouts to a live setting so we can get better. That’s my biggest thing. I’m not surprised at all. We got a new generation of hoopers in this area that are all young and they’re all hungry. And they got big goals.”
After the first filmed session in the Highlands, Randall recalls the reaction of his out of town production crew who were new to the hoops culture south of Beech Street.
“I think a lot of these players here, they can play, but nobody knows about ‘em. Like, even when the film guys came down, they were like, ‘Jeez, all these players are from down here? We didn’t know they could hoop down here,’” Randall said.
Last week’s run at Archie Anderson included prep players like Cavin Holden of R.A. Long, Jackson Esary of Kalama, and Natalie Fraley of Kelso. While they are three vastly different players from three different leagues they all showed up with one thing in common — a desire to get better.
For Fraley, who has been focusing on a weight training regimen this summer, there’s an added incentive to prove that she can run with the boys. To that end, she has already succeeded.
“I enjoy it because they know that I can play, so they’re not gonna back down,” Fraley said. “I’ve had instances where they do, and it’s kind of disrespectful a little bit when they don’t play me straight up. So I like coming out here to play these boys. I know all of them and so they know that I can play and aren’t afraid to rough me up.”
Indeed, in a call your own fouls game defenders are inclined to push the envelope with their physicality just to see exactly how much they can get away with. As anyone from Bill Laimbeer to Draymond Green can tell you, that’s simply a winning mentality.
“We usually call our own fouls, but unless it’s a really bad hack we just keep things going,” Fraley noted.
Heading into her junior campaign with the Hilanders, Fraley is keeping her fingers crossed in hopes there will be any high school basketball season at all. Whenever, and if ever, that happens she intends to be ready to flex her muscle more than ever.
“Just coming out the last three weekends, I can tell it’s really helped my confidence playing with tougher competition,” Fraley explained. “Like, no offense to the girls, but I played a few girls a few days ago in three-on-three and it wasn’t the same intensity, and it wasn’t super competitive and it kind of bugged me.”
Holden, a wiry Lumberjack about to embark on his sophomore campaign, also knows that there are benefits to banging with the big boys in the rough and tumble world of street ball. As a freshman he set school records by scorching the net more than 100 times from, approximately, Commerce Avenue. Now, with a summer trading elbows in the Highlands under his waistband, he should be primed to keep defenders honest by driving the lane and attacking the rim with newfound confidence against his prep foes.
“It’s tough. They’re all men, you know? I have to get stronger in high school. I’m doing push-ups at home. I’m trying to get better at my triple-threat (and) strength,” Holden said. “Every team’s best defender is guarding me, so it’s probably gonna be like this, all on me like that. It’s probably the best way to get better.”
As for Esary, he’s also enjoying the opportunity to compete against a brand new set of faces as players from around the region seek out open courts.
“Yesterday (Aug. 14), we had Khalil (Singleton) from (Fort) Vancouver, we had an R.A. Long crew, (and) kids from Prairie at our gym in Kalama. It’s fun. I hate corona, but you get to see a different competition playing with different players,” Esary explained.
As for the games at Archie Anderson Park, Esary knows the talent he’s going up against now will pay dividends when he’s back on a Central 2B League court near you.
“It’s actually really cool, because — Kyle, Craig (Randall), Shaw (Anderson)— they’re all pro players. And I’ve never seen it up close, never went and seen a pro player. But you know, it’s really, really dope, actually.”
On Saturday the pick-up games set up by Randall ran concurrently with the youth clinics hosted by Pisapia and Key. With players from age-7 through old-and-washed-up sharing the court all at once there were plenty of opportunities for everyone to learn something about the game from a new perspective.
“This is the first time that we’ve done it at the same time, and so I think it’s really good for the young kids to just see the culture of basketball around here is real and legit,” Randall said. “Stick with it. This is where you want to be when you’re at the high school level.”
That respect for their fellow hoopers is a two-way street for Key and Pisapia as well. While they admitted it was a little hectic at times on Saturday with two courts running at full speed they would never begrudge their brethren in basketball an opportunity to get better.
“I know G.A.M.E. Winner has been doing its open runs on Saturdays for the last couple weeks, and the kids are really enjoying it. It’s been all over social media. It’s been getting a lot of hype,” Pisapia noted.
As for Key, he believes the open public games are one of the best ways for young players to find their way in the game. That component is only amplified by the ambiance of open air courts surrounded by chain link and basketballs turned fuzzy to the touch by so much dribbling.
“You see people in the big cities and you hear about hoop legends or park legends. There’s some elite players here. We’re watching 10 guys play right now, all 10 played college basketball, and they’re out at a park playing. How awesome is that? They’re just gonna get better here and get ready for their college season,” Key said while watching Saturday’s action court side.
Key noted that even the “losers” get better from high quality street ball games, so long as they take away the right lessons.
“When you’re playing against five guys who are all college players, you’re gonna get better. You’re not gonna come out here and just because you’re the leading scorer of your high school team you’re gonna kill out here,” Key said. “I mean, you’re 15, 16 playing against guys that are 25, 26. And it’s like ‘Okay, I can get better now. I know how to get better.’”
