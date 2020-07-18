Dirtbags storm back again, down Dirt Dawgs

In the home third, RBI got a run back when Hull singled, got to second on a wild pitch, stole third after an out and scored when the throw to get him skipped down the left field line, just deep enough so that the quick Hull could scamper home.

In the fifth, the Dirt Dawgs added two more runs, but lost the possibility for a third.

Roth plunked Harteloo to start the inning, then walked Minor to follow. Though he did strike out Finnern doing what he did all day: throw almost nothing but breaking stuff. He maybe through four or five fastballs in his 4.2 innings, notching four strikeouts against three walks, the HBP, four hits, and the five runs.

“Roth’s a guy that we kinda got on late,” Taylor said. “He’s a guy who’s looking to go play next year. And I think that on the mound, he’s not gonna overpower you, but he’s gonna throw at you from all different angles. He’s gonna change arm angles and snap you off, snap you off, throw a change-up and snap you off again.”

Madsen singled into right, and Harteloo scored easily from second, but Minor got caught between second and third, and was out 9-2-5-6-7-4 after a lengthy rundown. It changed the situation from runners at second and third and one out, to just a runner at third and two out. It’s a huge swing.