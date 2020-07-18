Dirtbags storm back again, down Dirt Dawgs

Another day, another comeback.
Twice, the RBI Dirtbags ralled from two-plus run deficits, using a two-run Jesse Towns single in the bottom of the sixth to inch by the Salmon Creek Dirt Dawgs 6-5 on Friday at the Dave Orzel Memorial Haymaker Tournament in Winlock.
“People who have seen us play in the past know that our culture is never say die,” coach Nayt Taylor said. “And two nights in a row, these guys have done that.”
Until that sixth, the Dirt Dawgs seemed to be doing enough to hold off the now pesky Dirtbags.
The Dirt Dawgs, made up of several current and former Woodland Beavers, took a 3-0 lead in the top of the third, started by a sac fly to right by Seth Minor.
During the next at-bat to Trevor Finnern, RBI starter Luke Roth got tagged with a balk. The play continued, but the base umpire, who called the balk, killed the play. The batter stopped, but the infield continued and the grounder to Jackson Hull at third was thrown to first and Finnern appeared to be out. And Drew Harteloo, who was on second, was now standing on third.
However, the offense gets to decide the result of the live balk, and it wouldn’t have been the groundout. After a length discussion between coaches and umpires and umpires and umpires, they waved off all the previous action and set the at-bat back where it was before the balk. Harteloo went back to second. Finnern went back to the plate.
Finnern eventually struck out, but Harteloo also slipped to third on a wild pitch, so weirdly the situation post-balk ended up right where it would have been. Then Ashton Madsen walked and stole second, putting a couple runners in scoring position with two outs.
Then the Dirt Dawgs caught a break.
Grant Fazzolari lofted a liner to right that was right at Kyuss Mano. Mano backpedaled and the ball beat his glove to the spot and landed and skipped away.
Both Madsen and Harteloo scored, and the Dirt Dawgs tripled their lead.
This is just their fourth game of the weird season, and they don’t have many more, either. Considering all that, Fazzolari was pleased Friday, just happy to be playing baseball.
“For the fourth game they’ve played all year?” coach John Fazzolari said. “They haven’t played since last summer. We’ve had two practices. To come out and play like that?”
But RBI has suddenly found an identity of a scrappy, never-say-die attitude. It’s preached by the coaches and is instilled in the program’s culture, but it had yet to be exhibited this truncated season, until recently.
It started with a five-run late comeback on Thursday, and again on Friday, the Dirtbags , chipped away.
In the home third, RBI got a run back when Hull singled, got to second on a wild pitch, stole third after an out and scored when the throw to get him skipped down the left field line, just deep enough so that the quick Hull could scamper home.
In the fifth, the Dirt Dawgs added two more runs, but lost the possibility for a third.
Roth plunked Harteloo to start the inning, then walked Minor to follow. Though he did strike out Finnern doing what he did all day: throw almost nothing but breaking stuff. He maybe through four or five fastballs in his 4.2 innings, notching four strikeouts against three walks, the HBP, four hits, and the five runs.
“Roth’s a guy that we kinda got on late,” Taylor said. “He’s a guy who’s looking to go play next year. And I think that on the mound, he’s not gonna overpower you, but he’s gonna throw at you from all different angles. He’s gonna change arm angles and snap you off, snap you off, throw a change-up and snap you off again.”
Madsen singled into right, and Harteloo scored easily from second, but Minor got caught between second and third, and was out 9-2-5-6-7-4 after a lengthy rundown. It changed the situation from runners at second and third and one out, to just a runner at third and two out. It’s a huge swing.
Roth beaned Grant Fazzolari after the single, which could have loaded the bases, then Brady Burns, a current Kalama and former Woodland standout, inside-outed a blooper to shallow right just over Chase Staup’s head at second, and Madsen trotted home, giving the Dirt Dawgs a 5-3 lead.
It was all they would get.
RBI went to JC Workman, who ended the damage, went through the sixth clean, then handed off to Hull at the end.
Meanwhile, the Dirtbags were coming.
Minor, who took his turn pitching in coach John Fazzolari’s two-inning system, started the fifth by hitting Hull, then allowing a single to Towns, which pushed Hull over to third. Towns then took off for second, and the throw to second was short, maybe influenced by the new shortstop cutting across the infield.
A two-inning system because his pitchers aren’t stretched out. How could they be?
Tyler Davis was really good initially, throwing hard with effective off-speed stuff, but a couple of miscues hurt Mickey Montgomery’s outing, who was quite good from the left side.
“I couldn’t be more pleased,” John Fazzolari said. Hull scored, bringing RBI within a run.
In the sixth, RBI did it with two outs.
Roth walked, Hull singled, and wild pitch moved Roth to third, but Hull stayed put at first. Hull took off early for second and no reaction gave him second. Then Towns barreled up a fastball and brought home both Roth and Hull, and RBI led.
The hard-throwing and hair-flowing Hull slammed the door, and RBI shouted out their departed founder before cleaning up.
“Two weeks ago I think we would’ve rolled over,” Taylor said. “
RBI plays parkside at 6 p.m. on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Rural Baseball, Inc. 6, Salmon Creek 5
Dirt Dawgs;003;020;0;—;5;5;3
Dirtbags;001;212;X;—;6;7;1
Batteries: Salmon Creek — Tyler Davis, Mickey Montgomery (3), Seth Minor and Damon Gressett. RBI — Luke Roth, JC Workman (5), Jackson Hull (7), Todd Tabor and Jess Towns.
