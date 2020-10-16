Dietz delivers in Kelso 16’s comeback

The Kelso Senior Babe Ruth 16-year old squad got out of the box slowly at Rister Field on Wednesday in their fall league contest against Parkside Construction. After playing the club’s first score of games in Oregon, it was the first home game for the Hilanders since the dawn of COVID-19 and everyone was just happy to be there.

But after the Construction crew from Portland put up four runs in the first inning and then held the home scoreless for the first two innings there was no joy in K-ville. Now that they were there, back on their home synthetic turf, the boys in blue wanted to win.

And so the Hilander 16’s did just that in rather convincing fashion, ticking off 11 runs over the final five innings for an 11-4 victory.

“It was a blast. There’s definitely some kinks we still need to work out,” Kelso coach Emilo Foden said. “We had the flag up, we were under the lights and those are always some of my favorite games. We even had a couple fans cheering so it was good. It was fun to not have to travel to play.”

For their first move on the comeback trail Kelso scratched out a run in the third inning, just to prove they could do it. Then they added a run in the fourth inning, just to say they’d cut their deficit in half.