Dietz delivers in Kelso 16’s comeback

The Kelso Senior Babe Ruth 16-year old squad got out of the box slowly at Rister Field on Wednesday in their fall league contest against Parkside Construction. After playing the club’s first score of games in Oregon, it was the first home game for the Hilanders since the dawn of COVID-19 and everyone was just happy to be there.
But after the Construction crew from Portland put up four runs in the first inning and then held the home scoreless for the first two innings there was no joy in K-ville. Now that they were there, back on their home synthetic turf, the boys in blue wanted to win.
And so the Hilander 16’s did just that in rather convincing fashion, ticking off 11 runs over the final five innings for an 11-4 victory.
“It was a blast. There’s definitely some kinks we still need to work out,” Kelso coach Emilo Foden said. “We had the flag up, we were under the lights and those are always some of my favorite games. We even had a couple fans cheering so it was good. It was fun to not have to travel to play.”
For their first move on the comeback trail Kelso scratched out a run in the third inning, just to prove they could do it. Then they added a run in the fourth inning, just to say they’d cut their deficit in half.
By that time Deacon Dietz had taken the hill in relief and taken all the punch out of the Parkside offense. Over the final 4.2 innings Dietz flashed with erratic brilliance for the win, walking five batters and striking out 11 more while allowing just one hit along the way.
“I was very surprised to see the five walks. In the game it did not feel like that,” Foden said. “Dietz is a pretty big arm coming through the area right now. He’s 80-81 miles per hour right now and that projects really well going forward. His stuff is only going to get better.”
With their fireman at work on defense the Kelso offense surged to score five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and then added three more in the sixth frame to put the game out of reach.
Zachary Ruwaldt handled the catching duties for Kelso while legging out a double and a triple with a run batted in at the plate. Eziekel Smith added a double for the Hilanders and scored two runs.
While his team has cobbled together a string of come-from-behind wins this fall Foden didn’t want to embrace that as an identity. Rather than depending on some miraculous barrage of runs, he prefers a hammer and chisel approach to progress.
“Our identity is more to play the game hard and do whatever you can to score. When we do get in those situations where we’re down we understand how to scratch back to win,” Foden explained. “We’re not trying to score five or six runs in our next at bat. We’re trying to score one or two every inning for the rest of the game.”
Kelso Premier is scheduled to host a pair of doubleheaders on Sunday at Rister Stadium. The Kelso 16’s will play Aloha twice starting at 10 a.m. The Kelso 18’s will then face the NW Stars twice starting at 3 p.m.
The Competitive Athletics (2021) squad from LCBC will take the field on Wednesday and the Hilander Dental team (2022/23) will take their turn on Friday. Both games will begin at 6 p.m. with a two and half hour time limit.
Attendance inside the stadium is limited to one designated fan per player. Additional spectators will be allowed to watch from beyond the outfield fence or from the Coweeman River dike. Organizers ask that the public adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines, including social distancing.
Both Kelso Premier and LCBC are also scheduled to take teams to Arizona for tournaments in November.
“We're trying to get both teams as many games as possible before the end of the month,” said Joe Bair of Lower Columbia Baseball Club.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!