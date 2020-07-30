Dentists fall in final twinbill

This group wasn’t completely unfamiliar with each other. Over the course of the season, the Dentists featured guys from 19 different high schools, Bair was amazed at how quickly the group came together.

Some of that had a lot to do with it being the only baseball these guys got, and the last baseball the seniors have before entering the grinder that will be the upcoming college baseball season.

Bair made that a point this season: get better, and quickly, because there won’t be many roster spots available this year.

“There was no waste,” Bair said. “Those guys that are going into their freshman year of college, it’ll probably be the most competitive fall ball — or whatever it’s going to look like — there’s ever been, because there’s guys coming back for their sophomore year. It’s gonna be crowded.

“We just took that approach all year. ‘You guys are getting ready for a really challenging — you were all-league in your little 1A town or 2A town or whatever it is, but you’re just another guy when you get to college. So we had a lot of conversations over the summer about do your best and bring out the best in the other guys.”

Game 1

Boss Baseball 6, HILANDER DENTAL 1