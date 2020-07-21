Dentists drill Mavericks in return to diamond

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every baseball game played in the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic is like an opportunity to double down with house money. First, and second, and third plans fall through with remarkable dependability. Players get sick. Families get scared. Games get cancelled.

It happens all the time.

So when Lower Columbia Baseball Club had to cancel their games late last week out of an abundance of precaution there was guarantee that they’d ever be allowed to return. But on Monday, here at Ernie Aiken Field in Astoria, the boys of summer did return and the Dentists made the most of their renewed opportunity.

In a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game that, like everything in life, is as important as you make it, Highlander Dental was able to prevail 7-3 over the Mavericks of Vancouver.

Tied at 1-1 after two innings the Dentists put up five runs in the second inning in order to put the Mavericks in a compromised position. Tanner Davis was 2-for-3 in the contest with two RBIs for the LCBC AAA team while Rees Hall added a pair of hits and swiped a pair of bases.

“We didn’t have our best night offensively but we were able to take advantage of the free passes they gave us,” Highlander Dental skipper, Joe Bair, said.