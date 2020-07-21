Dentists drill Mavericks in return to diamond

Every baseball game played in the summer of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic is like an opportunity to double down with house money. First, and second, and third plans fall through with remarkable dependability. Players get sick. Families get scared. Games get cancelled.
It happens all the time.
So when Lower Columbia Baseball Club had to cancel their games late last week out of an abundance of precaution there was guarantee that they’d ever be allowed to return. But on Monday, here at Ernie Aiken Field in Astoria, the boys of summer did return and the Dentists made the most of their renewed opportunity.
In a non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball game that, like everything in life, is as important as you make it, Highlander Dental was able to prevail 7-3 over the Mavericks of Vancouver.
Tied at 1-1 after two innings the Dentists put up five runs in the second inning in order to put the Mavericks in a compromised position. Tanner Davis was 2-for-3 in the contest with two RBIs for the LCBC AAA team while Rees Hall added a pair of hits and swiped a pair of bases.
“We didn’t have our best night offensively but we were able to take advantage of the free passes they gave us,” Highlander Dental skipper, Joe Bair, said.
Dylan Rush earned the win on the hump for Hilander Dental with seven strikeouts and just one earned run in a complete game effort.
“Dylan is an Astoria kid. It was fun to watch him throw all nine innings and beat a good team in his last start on that field,” Bair said.
Luke Brown returned to his spot in centerfield after a short break and turned in a standout performance that helped limit any damage inflicted by the visitors.
Hilander Dental (16-4) is scheduled to play NW Star Academy on Wednesday in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. in Astoria.
DENTISTS 7, MAVERICKS 3 At Astoria
Vancouver 010 000 200 — 3 7 4
LCBC 015 100 00X — 7 6 2
Batteries: Vancouver — Trupp, Hawk (3), Robertson (6), Hsu (7), Mansur (8) and McCarthy; LCBC — Dylan Rush and Jake Morrow.
