Deja vu all over again: State restrictions nix prep practices

“This spike puts us in a more dangerous a position as we were in March,” Inslee said during his Sunday press conference.

Over at R.A. Long, athletic director DeWayne McCabe recognizes the increasing risks. And although he wishes he could say it’s safe for the Lumberjacks and Jills to continue working out in their socially distanced pods, he knows now is not the time.

“I think that obviously we’re watching the numbers go up every day, so that’s pretty disheartening for sure,” McCabe said. “The one positive thing here is that the governor hasn’t at this point shut down high school athletics, so there’s still some opportunity for them to engage in practice and some sort of activities or that sort of thing, which is really nice.

Given the metric thresholds set by the WIAA that must be met in order to give high school athletics the final go ahead, McCabe believes more major changes may be necessary before any sports begin again. As has been the case since the beginning of this pandemic, flexibility and patience will likely prove essential to navigating a path forward.

“I’m a realist. I can acknowledge what’s happening, and it makes it hard to believe that it could be positive for us in the future,” McCabe said. “Programs are getting shut down all up and down the I-5 corridor every day. Just being prepared for when something does happen is the most important thing.”

