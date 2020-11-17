Deja vu all over again: State restrictions nix prep practices

A return to tighter COVID-19 restrictions in Washington has put the brakes on any momentum high school sports teams may have been enjoying the last few weeks.
On Sunday, Governor Jay Inslee announced a new set of precautions and shutdowns for businesses and other gathering places around the state.
As it pertains to the sporting world, indoor gatherings with people from different households are now prohibited in most cases. That means sports like basketball, volleyball, cheerleading or wrestling are going to have a hard time finding a place to practice.
The only way around that prohibition is for members of the group to quarantine for two weeks prior to the gathering, or to quarantine for one week and then receive a negative COVID-19 test no more than 48-hours before the gathering.
Indoor services have also been shuttered at gyms and fitness facilities as well as bowling alleys. Meanwhile, all youth and adult amateur athletics have been pushed outdoors with mandatory facial coverings.
On that note, outdoor gatherings are now limited to no more than five people.
The new restrictions apply statewide and took effect Monday, Nov. 16 at 11:59 p.m. They will remain in effect until Monday, Dec. 14.
On Monday morning, schools like Mark Morris, R.A. Long, Woodland, Kalama and Winlock all called off any remaining indoor practices for their athletes. Other schools likely also shut down practices, or will beginning Tuesday.
After high school sports were called off in mid March, the first sanctioned practices were finally allowed to resume in late October.
“Right now all of our indoor practices are postponed, canceled basically,” Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman said. “ We are still gonna have cross country workouts outside with masks. But that’s the only sport that will have anything going right now.”
With winter sports scheduled to begin in late December the first question most prep sports fans have been asking is, when can practices resume?
As is customary these days, it’s a questions easier asked than answered.
“I’m just gonna follow the direction of the governor first. And second, the WIAA executive board meets (Tuesday), and they’ll be looking at different options and contingency plans if we can’t make Dec. 28 happen for the start of Season 2 sports,” Blackman added.
“Wait and see, that’s probably as good a way to put it as any way. Just kinda wait for data and move cautiously, and our coaches have done a very fine job of giving opportunities for students that were there. But, following the directives we’ve been given and keeping safety at the forefront.
The disappointing update for the prep sports front was handed down from the governor over the weekend while Washington surpassed more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases per day, or more than double the rates for the previous two weeks.
“This spike puts us in a more dangerous a position as we were in March,” Inslee said during his Sunday press conference.
Over at R.A. Long, athletic director DeWayne McCabe recognizes the increasing risks. And although he wishes he could say it’s safe for the Lumberjacks and Jills to continue working out in their socially distanced pods, he knows now is not the time.
“I think that obviously we’re watching the numbers go up every day, so that’s pretty disheartening for sure,” McCabe said. “The one positive thing here is that the governor hasn’t at this point shut down high school athletics, so there’s still some opportunity for them to engage in practice and some sort of activities or that sort of thing, which is really nice.
Given the metric thresholds set by the WIAA that must be met in order to give high school athletics the final go ahead, McCabe believes more major changes may be necessary before any sports begin again. As has been the case since the beginning of this pandemic, flexibility and patience will likely prove essential to navigating a path forward.
“I’m a realist. I can acknowledge what’s happening, and it makes it hard to believe that it could be positive for us in the future,” McCabe said. “Programs are getting shut down all up and down the I-5 corridor every day. Just being prepared for when something does happen is the most important thing.”
