Defensive gems help Dirtbags turn Toledo away in Winlock

There was a moment here in Winlock on Tuesday when everyone in camouflage and hunter’s orange was afraid of reliving the same kind of nightmare they’d seen unfold before — The Dirtbags were in a tight ballgame, this time with Toledo, in the sixth inning when all of a sudden a walk begat an error which spawned another walk, and then another.

All of a sudden a run was in, the bases were loaded, and nobody was out. The boys from Rural Baseball Inc. were down 7-4 and things could have easily gone sideways.

In the words of Yankees legend Yogi Berra, it was looking like Déjà vu all over again.

So when Justin Filla belted a ball to dead center those who had been there before feared for the worst. But Ben Woodrum had other plans.

With his trademark speed-glide on full display, the Dirtbags’ center fielder flashed his glove at the last moment to haul in a do-or-die over the shoulder catch. The flashy glovework by the former Napavine wide receiver tripped up the timing of the runner at third and when the home team appealed for the out at third base they were rewarded with a momentum shifting double play by the umpires.

When the dust finally settled along with the sun, the Dirtbags had emerged with a 14-8 victory in the non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball affair.