Defensive gems help Dirtbags turn Toledo away in Winlock

There was a moment here in Winlock on Tuesday when everyone in camouflage and hunter’s orange was afraid of reliving the same kind of nightmare they’d seen unfold before — The Dirtbags were in a tight ballgame, this time with Toledo, in the sixth inning when all of a sudden a walk begat an error which spawned another walk, and then another.
All of a sudden a run was in, the bases were loaded, and nobody was out. The boys from Rural Baseball Inc. were down 7-4 and things could have easily gone sideways.
In the words of Yankees legend Yogi Berra, it was looking like Déjà vu all over again.
So when Justin Filla belted a ball to dead center those who had been there before feared for the worst. But Ben Woodrum had other plans.
With his trademark speed-glide on full display, the Dirtbags’ center fielder flashed his glove at the last moment to haul in a do-or-die over the shoulder catch. The flashy glovework by the former Napavine wide receiver tripped up the timing of the runner at third and when the home team appealed for the out at third base they were rewarded with a momentum shifting double play by the umpires.
When the dust finally settled along with the sun, the Dirtbags had emerged with a 14-8 victory in the non-league Senior Babe Ruth baseball affair.
“Honestly, I think it was that defensive play by Woodrum with the bases loaded and no outs. He makes a heckuva play over the shoulder in centerfield and doubles off the guy at third for leaving early,” RBI bench coach, Nayt Taylor, said. “That was huge because before that it felt like the wheels might fall off. The game felt like it really 360’d from there.”
Kyuss Mano got the start for RBI and pitched into the fourth inning. Mateo Vodjansky put out a fire for Mano in relief before handing the ball over to Luke Roth in that nerve wracking sixth frame. Roth earned the win with three scoreless innings to his credit and Todd Tabor finished the game off on the mound for the Dirtbags with a scoreless ninth inning after starting the game behind the plate.
“I thought Mano gave us a great start. For his second time being out there and coming back from vacation, his velo was down a little bit but once we got his second pitch working he found some success,” Taylor said. “If we don’t walk people I think we can be pretty good.”
Woodrum also aided his pitchers with a pair of diving catches during his outfield patrol. JC Workman got in on the fun for the Dirtbags with a base hit and a tumbling catch of his own in right field late in the game.
Mekhi Morlin led Rural Baseball with two hits and five runs batted in. Mano and Roth added a pair of hits apiece for the Dirtbags while Chase Staup and James Helmen both drove in runs with base knocks.
“I thought we got kind of a slow start. The first inning was alright but then there were two or three innings in the middle there where it felt like something weird was going to happen,” Taylor said. “We wound up coming back and having some fun, scoring some runs, and left the ballpark laughing.”
Ryan Bloomstrom had two hits and three runs batted in for Toledo and allowed just one run over three innings of work on the mound. Justin Filla and Roger Stanely also added hits for the visitors.
“We would love to win but right now we’re just looking at development,” Toledo coach Bill Waag told The Chronicle. “Every situation we can get in, if we make a mistake, we’re learning from it. That’s the situation we’re in this summer.”
RBI will host Nipps Burgers on Thursday in Winlock at 6 p.m. Toledo will host the Twin City Eagles at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Toledo High School.
At Winlock
DIRTBAGS 14, TRIBE 8
Toledo 010 502 000 — 8 3 4
RBI 004 035 200 — 14 10 3
Batteries: Toledo — Bloomstrom, Schultz (4), Withers (6), Sellards (6), Miller (7) and Gould and Ranney; RBI — Ky Mano, Mateo Vodjansky (4), Luke Roth (6), Todd Tabor (9) and Todd Tabor and Jesse Towns
