Dawg Roundup: UW releases depth chart without a QB

Saturday at 7:30 p.m., the longest stretch of time without University of Washington football since World War I is set to come to an end. A strange 322 days after UW beat Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Huskies will run onto the field at California Memorial Stadium, and the 2020 season will (finally) begin.
Here’s how the Huskies will look when that happens.
Offense
Big losses: QB Jacob Eason, C Nick Harris, TE Hunter Bryant, TB Salvon Ahmed
Key factors: C Luke Wattenberg, TB Richard Newton, TE Cade Otton, WR Puka Nacua, [Insert TBD starting QB here]
New faces: WR Jalen McMillan, WR Rome Odunze, TE Mark Redman
Jimmy Lake promised everyone at his Monday press conference that he would in fact announce his starting quarterback and even gave an approximate time — around 7:34 p.m. Saturday evening, or whenever the UW offense takes the field.
The four-way quarterback battle between Kevin Thomson, Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris, and Ethan Garbers isn’t going to be won publicly before then, meaning the biggest question mark for the Huskies going into the season will remain until the last possible moment.
But that’s not the only question mark on the offense. Not by a long shot.
Going into last year, the UW offensive line, despite losing Kaleb McGary to the NFL, still returned five starters. This year it’s the exact opposite. With both Wattenberg and Jaxson Kirkland moving to new positions on the line the Huskies will arrive at the opening kick off with a grand total of two starts under their collective belt. Both of those starts in the trenches were made by Henry Bainivalu at right guard last year.
On the outside, the Huskies have a combination of partial experience and young athleticism. Nacua showed flashes of brilliance as a wideout but got hurt midway through the year, Ty Jones also spent most of the season out due to injury, and Terrell Bynum started out as a backup before drawing an increased role as the season went on. Lake and Donovan will hope for complete seasons from all three to help lead a group that also has intriguing freshmen in Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze. Sawyer Racanelli a freshman wide receiver out of Hockinson has also caught a few eyes during fall camp.
At tight end, Otton, a sophomore courtesy of Tumwater High School, will be a key option in the passing game. However, there isn’t a ton of experience behind him, especially for the Huskies’ tight-end-heavy offense.
With Ahmed gone, the starting tailback role has seemed at times like Newton’s to lose. Last season as a redshirt freshman, Newtwon was second in carries (117), yards (498), and touchdowns (10), and from the beginning of the year was Keith Bhonapha’s main choice in short-yardage situations. For months, the speculation had been whether Newton could handle an increased role and lead a rushing attack that could help take pressure off of whichever quarterback the Huskies go with.
“We’re really excited about him,” Lake said. “He had a really good camp. He's put on some weight and which we like. He was a younger guy and now he's a third-year guy just getting older and putting on more muscle.”
Then, Lake went ahead and listed Kamari Pleasant as his starter on the depth chart instead. Will the Huskies go tailback-by-committee with Newton, Pleasant, Sean McGrew, and Cam Davis? Or will running backs coach Keith Bhonapha pick one guy to give the bulk of the carries to? We’ll find out, at least in part, come Saturday.
Defense
Big losses: S Myles Bryant, DL Levi Onwuzurike
Key Factors: DL Tuli Letuligasenoa, OLB Ryan Bowman, ILB Edefuan Ulofoshio, DB Elijah Molden
New faces: OLB Sav’ell Smalls
The storyline for nearly every position group on the UW defense is similar to their offensive counterparts. It’s all a question of whether or not the second or third options on last year’s squad can step up to assume the top roles.
From Vita Vea to Greg Gaines to Onwuzurike, the Huskies have a pretty good recent track record of finding a new star to emerge on the defensive line every year. This year, that player looks likely to be Letuligasenoa, who’s slated to start alongside a veteran in Josiah Bronson. Players like Taki Taimani, Faatui Tuitele, and Jacob Bandes are likely to find themselves rotating in for depth.
On the edge, Joe Tryon’s departure has the starting spot opposite Ryan Bowman open, and UW defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach Pete Kwiatkowski has Laiatu Latu set to fill that gap. Behind those two, Smalls enters the season as one of the most hyped-up true freshmen in a long time.
Bob Gregory, the inside linebackers coach, saw his group struggle at times last year. However, toward the end of the year the emergence of Edefuan Ulofoshio wound up as one of the biggest stories of the season. The Huskies will need Ben Burr-Kirven-like production out of him and Jackson Sirmon, who will be two young options leading a pretty thin corps.
UW’s secondary may well be simultaneously the youngest, deepest, and most experienced group the Huskies have. Molden is set to lead from his nickel spot, as he attempts to play his way into the first round of next year’s NFL draft. Around him, UW has four sophomores — Kyler Gordon, Trent McDuffie, Asa Turner, and Cam Williams — who boast significant starting experience, along with four more backups who would start at most other schools, and an incoming class of four true freshmen.
Special Teams
Big losses: P Joel Whitford, PR Aaron Fuller
Key Factors: K Peyton Henry, K Tim Horn, P/H Race Porter, KR Sean McGrew
New faces: LS Jaden Green
Henry found his footing as UW’s go-to kicker last year, finishing 19-to-21 on field goals and a perfect 49-for-49 on extra points. Horn took nearly every kickoff last year as a true freshman and allowed returns on less than half of them by regularly booming his offerings into the end zone. After backing up Whitford the past two years, Porter is now listed as the starting punter on the depth chart.
The main change — beyond Green coming in to snap — is in the punt return game, where McDuffie is listed as the top option. The sophomore cornerback is set to be the first defensive player to return a non-blocked punt for the Huskies since Shaq Thompson in 2012.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!