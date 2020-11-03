Dawg Roundup: UW releases depth chart without a QB

Going into last year, the UW offensive line, despite losing Kaleb McGary to the NFL, still returned five starters. This year it’s the exact opposite. With both Wattenberg and Jaxson Kirkland moving to new positions on the line the Huskies will arrive at the opening kick off with a grand total of two starts under their collective belt. Both of those starts in the trenches were made by Henry Bainivalu at right guard last year.

On the outside, the Huskies have a combination of partial experience and young athleticism. Nacua showed flashes of brilliance as a wideout but got hurt midway through the year, Ty Jones also spent most of the season out due to injury, and Terrell Bynum started out as a backup before drawing an increased role as the season went on. Lake and Donovan will hope for complete seasons from all three to help lead a group that also has intriguing freshmen in Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze. Sawyer Racanelli a freshman wide receiver out of Hockinson has also caught a few eyes during fall camp.

At tight end, Otton, a sophomore courtesy of Tumwater High School, will be a key option in the passing game. However, there isn’t a ton of experience behind him, especially for the Huskies’ tight-end-heavy offense.