Daugherty leads Southern Utah WBB to 2OT win

Four quarters weren’t enough for the Southern Utah women’s basketball team and Weber State. Neither were an extra five minutes. In the end, it took two overtimes for the Thunderbirds to beat the Wildcats 76-74 on Saturday to complete a two-game sweep.

LCC alum Cherita Daugherty put in a 42-minute shift for SUU, including being on the court the entirety of both overtime periods. She ended up with a game-high 24 points, and added seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The junior transfer only had four points at halftime, with Weber State taking advantage of a 17-6 second quarter to lead by three at the break. But Daugherty bounced back with eight points in the third quarter and five more in the fourth. Her layup with just under seven minutes remaining in regulation gave the Thunderbirds their first lead of the second half.

Southern Utah’s offense dried up late, though, going scoreless for the final 3:13 of the fourth quarter, and Weber State’s Shianne Johnson hit a layup with 18 seconds left to send it to overtime.

Daugherty led SUU early in the first extra period, hitting a pair of three-pointers and scoring seven of the Thunderbirds’ nine points.