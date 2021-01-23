Daugherty leads Southern Utah WBB to 2OT win

Four quarters weren’t enough for the Southern Utah women’s basketball team and Weber State. Neither were an extra five minutes. In the end, it took two overtimes for the Thunderbirds to beat the Wildcats 76-74 on Saturday to complete a two-game sweep.
LCC alum Cherita Daugherty put in a 42-minute shift for SUU, including being on the court the entirety of both overtime periods. She ended up with a game-high 24 points, and added seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.
The junior transfer only had four points at halftime, with Weber State taking advantage of a 17-6 second quarter to lead by three at the break. But Daugherty bounced back with eight points in the third quarter and five more in the fourth. Her layup with just under seven minutes remaining in regulation gave the Thunderbirds their first lead of the second half.
Southern Utah’s offense dried up late, though, going scoreless for the final 3:13 of the fourth quarter, and Weber State’s Shianne Johnson hit a layup with 18 seconds left to send it to overtime.
Daugherty led SUU early in the first extra period, hitting a pair of three-pointers and scoring seven of the Thunderbirds’ nine points.
By the end of the marathon game, both teams were gassed; neither made a field goal in the second overtime period. SUU hit six free throws to Weber State’s four, and the Thunderbirds took the two-point win.
Next up for Daugherty and the Thunderbirds is a two-game home series against Idaho State, which comes into the matchups undefeated in Big Sky play.
Edwards leads in kills, Hoosiers lose
The Indiana volleyball team suffered its second straight sweep at the hands of No. 5 Nebraska — this time 25-21, 25-16, 25-19 — to open its season, but it was a bounce back in a big way for Rainier High School alum Breana Edwards.
After finishing last night with just two kills and hitting well into the negatives, the junior outside hitter led the Hoosiers with 12 kills, also adding a team-high three blocks.
Last season, Edwards had 10 kills or more in 18 matches.
The separating factor for the Cornhuskers on Saturday was their frontline. Nebraska finished with 12 blocks on the day.
LC State splits series, Souvenir leads in assists
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team punched above its weight over the weekend, taking a Friday-night contest against Division II Seattle Pacific 68-67 in Seattle, before dropping the Saturday rematch 72-63.
Wahkiakum alum Peyton Souvenir scored eight points in the first game and 11 in the second, but had just as much success as a distributor, ending the weekend with 11 assists.
Through nine games, Souvenir leads the Warriors with 40 assists; the next-highest player has 18.
The former Mule, who entered her seniors season already 10th all-time in LC history in helpers, currently has 399 assists in her career. One more will make Souvenir just the seventh Warrior ever to eclipse 400.
Other alumni action
- Sacramento State men’s basketball also needed two overtimes to decide its game, ultimately beating Montana 89-83. LCC alum Samaad Hector played 16 minutes off the bench, bringing down four rebounds and logging a pair of blocks.
- Rainier alum Desirae Hansen finished just shy of a double-double for Portland State against Idaho State, scoring 16 points and adding eight rebounds in a 70-62 loss.
- Eastern Washington women’s basketball had a rough day, losing 74-55 to Northern Colorado, but Toledo alum Kal Schaplow tied her previous season highs with 17 minutes and six points, respectively. She went 2-for-2 from beyond the arc, improving her season percentage to 54% on threes this season.
- The Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball team got swept in its two-game series against Whitman, 77-61 Friday night and 81-74 Saturday. Mark Morris and LCC alum Madison Mosier played three minutes while nursing a hip injury and pulled down a rebound in the first game. Mosier notched three rebounds and one point Saturday. Kelso’s Alexis Kleven, a freshman on the team, didn’t play in either game.