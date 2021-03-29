Darkness wins, low-score lovers lose, Mules and Pirates tie

ADNA — For four innings, the story of the day was Adna ace Levi Gates shutting down the Wahkiakum baseball team.
Then Gates hit his pitch count after four innings and the Pirates went to the bullpen, and all hell broke loose.
After putting up bagels in the first four frames, the Mules exploded for 19 runs in the final three innings — including a 12-spot in the top of the seventh — but inconsistent pitching plagued them all game long, and as day turned into night and it got harder to see on the field, the game ended in a 19-19 tie.
“They took him out, and the next few guys we started banging right away,” said Wahkiakum coach Marc Neimeyer. “Then they started walking, and it kind of went back and forth like that.”
It’s the second straight massive offensive output for the Mules, who have scored 48 runs in their first 20 innings. In its last game on March 25, Wahkiakum put up 22 in six innings on Ilwaco, including 15 in the sixth alone.
Safe to say, the Mules — 12 of whom came straight from football last week and had one entire baseball practice before games began — didn’t forget how to score.
Neimeyer said that despite the lack of scoring early, he was impressed with his hitters’ at-bats against the Bellevue College-bound Gates; they just couldn’t string anything together.
“He did a good job of keeping us off-balance a little bit,” he said. “But man, we were taking good hacks, getting deep in the count, everything you could ask for against one of the best pitchers in the league. I was super pumped about that.”
Going into the fifth in a 10-0 ballgame, Adna skipper Jon Rooklidge put the capper on his starter’s day, and right away, the strings started tying themselves together for the Mules.
Three runs in the fifth got Wahkiakum on the board. Four more in the sixth pulled it back to 11-7. Then the Mules exploded the barn, plating 12 in what turned out to only be the beginning of a marathon seventh inning.
“ I feel like my seniors are doing a really good job with the younger guys, keeping their mentality in the game,” Neimeyer said. “If they make a mistake, they’re picking them up big-time. They really changed the game today, just their attitudes. I truly believe that’s why we got back in the game today; they kept everybody so positive and in it.”
Tristan Collupy brought in four runs on the afternoon, including three on a bases-clearing double in the seventh. Ashden Niemeyer had three of Wahkiakum’s seven hits and drove in six runs. Beau Carlson, Chance Cothren, and Jake Leitz rounded out the hitting for the Mules, and all had RBIs of their own.
The only problem was that as good as Wahkiakum’s offense was doing, the pitching performance that dug the Mules into a 10-0 whole continued to dig. Just like every other school in the area having to work with a near-nonexistent preseason, Neimeyer is still looking for depth on the mound.
As Adna’s relievers struggled, so too did Wahkiakum’s hurlers, both with the opposing offenses as well as with a strike zone that both Neimeyer and Rooklidge said was small at times and amorphous at others.
With the Mules suddenly up 19-11 and the light fading, the Pirates took advantage of more walks to put together one last crooked number — their fourth of the game and by far the largest. Eight runs tied the game up neatly at 19-19, at which point it had to be called.
For Neimeyer, the result showed very clearly what his team’s strengths are, and where they need to improve.
“The seniors have a ton of leadership,” he said. “We’ve just got to find a guy that can throw strikes. If we add a couple of those, we’re going to be pretty decent.”
Wahkiakum (1-1-1) is scheduled to face Raymond in South Bend on Wednesday at 4 p.m.