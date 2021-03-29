Darkness wins, low-score lovers lose, Mules and Pirates tie

“He did a good job of keeping us off-balance a little bit,” he said. “But man, we were taking good hacks, getting deep in the count, everything you could ask for against one of the best pitchers in the league. I was super pumped about that.”

Going into the fifth in a 10-0 ballgame, Adna skipper Jon Rooklidge put the capper on his starter’s day, and right away, the strings started tying themselves together for the Mules.

Three runs in the fifth got Wahkiakum on the board. Four more in the sixth pulled it back to 11-7. Then the Mules exploded the barn, plating 12 in what turned out to only be the beginning of a marathon seventh inning.

“ I feel like my seniors are doing a really good job with the younger guys, keeping their mentality in the game,” Neimeyer said. “If they make a mistake, they’re picking them up big-time. They really changed the game today, just their attitudes. I truly believe that’s why we got back in the game today; they kept everybody so positive and in it.”

Tristan Collupy brought in four runs on the afternoon, including three on a bases-clearing double in the seventh. Ashden Niemeyer had three of Wahkiakum’s seven hits and drove in six runs. Beau Carlson, Chance Cothren, and Jake Leitz rounded out the hitting for the Mules, and all had RBIs of their own.