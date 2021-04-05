Dancing on the big stage: Rem Bakamus is the shoelace that ties national championship teams together

Today, Rem is as famous for his “three goggles” and his sideline air shredding on the “three-tar” as anything else. The latter celebration has even been memorialized in GIF format across social media platforms. As a result, Rem may very well be the most famous bench player the college ranks have ever known. His energy and enthusiasm for the game has even helped to bring together a nationwide fraternity of walk-on players who have taken his example and used it to fully embrace their unsung status at the highest level of the college game.

On Saturday, in Indianapolis, Rem once again found himself sitting nearly front and center for some of college basketball’s most thrilling moments in recent memory. First, Baylor was able to defeat Houston 78-59 in the Final Four to advance to the National Championship game.

But the Bears didn’t know yet who they were going to play. They’d have to wait one more unforgettable game, plus an overtime period, to find that out. And with Gonzaga facing off against UCLA in that second act of the Final Four, Bakamus found himself in a strange position just three years after turning in his blue and red gear for an assortment of green and gold.