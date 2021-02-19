Cross Country Roundup: Toledo boys and girls sweep home meet

TOLEDO — The Toledo cross country team defended their home turf down by the Little League fields Thursday by placing first in both the boys and girls races against competitors from Kalama, Wahkiakum and Toutle Lake.
“I only have five kids out on each team and you need five to have a team. So I was pretty proud of them,” Toledo coach Angela Schaplow said. “It was good to beat Kalama. They are always good competition for us.”
Nick Marty finished first in the boys 5K race with a time of 16:23. Toutle Lake’s John Nicholson placed second with a race time of 18:43 and Tyler Harris of Toledo finished in the bronze spot with a time of 20:23.
“(Marty) has been putting the time in for years. He’s trained the whole time during this shutdown so we are really happy for him,” Schaplow said. “He finished a couple of minutes before the second place guy so he had to really push himself and just race against himself.”
Abram Foreman of Kalama finished in fourth place with a time of 20:54. Toledo took the next two spots thanks to Aiden Umbriaco (20:55) and Cody Harris (21:06). Kalama claimed the next two spots with Carson Hoggatt (22:03) and Kasey Greeley (22:19) pushing each other across the line.
Allen Mitchell of Toutle Lake finished in 9th place and Nathan Garrett of Wahkiakum rounded out the top ten.
Schaplow noted that a nasty confluence of COVID-19 fears, uncertain schedules, and general apathy have knocked her team numbers down to just a dozen runners this season. Of those, the Harris brothers, and their sister Karley, make up one quarter of the roster.
“I’m really thankful that these other kids decided to stick with it, because I had 25 or 30 kids last year and now we only have ten,” Schaplow said. “It’s just a lot that they have to deal with this year so I’m happy to just have 12.”
Karley Harris finished in second place in the girls race, less than two minutes behind Wahkaikum’s Ellise Wiltse-HIatt (23:36). Briannon Abbot helped Kalama place second as a team with a third place time of 27:13.
Toledo’s Miraleight Jurica finished in fourth place (27:25) and Spophia Kuhlman of Toutle Lake came in fifth place (27.42).
Toledo and Wahkiakum are scheduled to run again in a league meet at Toutle Lake on Feb. 25.
Boys Cross Country
Jacks fall to speedy Spudders at Fort Vancouver
VANCOUVER — Ridgefield was able to claim four of the top spots in the boy’s 4,000 meter race here at David Douglas Park on Thursday, Feb. 18, as they left runners from Fort Vancouver and R.A. Long in the dust.
Austin Vegan of Ridgefield took first place with a time of 13:45 and fellow Spudder Elijah Engstrom was the runner-up with a time of 13:58. Cohen Thomas of Fort Vancouver placed third with a time of 14:04.
James Genero IV of R.A. Long managed to place sixth with a time of 14.52. Fellow Lumberjack Leo Askelund also snuck in the top ten with a time of 15:56, good enough for ninth place.
R.A. Long’s Jack Vawter wound up in 12th place with a time of 16:17, and teammate Oscar O’Neill finished 15th with a race time of 18:34.
Jared Chandler and Gabriel McIntee also finished the 4K race for the Lumberjacks with a time of 14:52
R.A. Long is set to host a meet at Lake Sacajawea on Feb. 24.
Monarch runners finish runner-up to River at Woodland
WOODLAND — Columbia River came away with top honors in the 5,000 meter boys race Thursday on Dike Access Road, edging Mark Morris for the top spot.
Daniel Barna of Columbia River finished in first place with a time of 18:03:20 and Joran Lamoreux of Woodland was the runner-up with a time of 18:21:.40. Adam Nixon of Mark Morris rounded out the top three spots with a time of 18:52:50.
Woodland’s Aidan Rivers wound up tied for fifth place with Carson Allen of Mark Morris as they both finished in 19:31.40. Antonio DaSilva also finished in the top ten for Mark Morris with a time of 20:43.40.
Mark Morris also saw Eric Bauma finish in 12th place (20:44), while Trey Varney finished in 13th place (20:49.40) and Brodey Lamb finished 17th in the lineup (21:33.60).
Fishermen can’t keep up with Wildcats
ILWACO — Ocosta earned a team victory in the race by the coast Thursday but Ilwaco was able to claim the best time thanks to the legs of Daniel Quintana.
Quintana finished in first place for the Fishermen with a time of 19:13.09. The next three spots, though, went to Wildcats Dylan Todd, Matthew Idso and WIlliam Idso.
Logan Simonson and Logan Rush of Ilwaco placed 6th and 7th in the race, respectively. Vicente Bautitsa, Paul Kuhn and Liam Kerwin also finished the race for Ilwaco.
Winlock works on their wind at Ony
ONALASKA — In the long-awaited return of their cross country team Winlock couldn’t crack the podium here at the Old Mill Pond course Thursday but they did manage to push four runners across the finish line.
Rainier, Wash., took team honors in the boys 5,000 meter race thanks to top-two finishes by Dyland Davis (18.31.30) and Ryan Doidge (18:35.09). Alex Brown of Morton-White Pass finished third with a time of 22:04.50.
Winlock’s top finisher was Landon Tiemens with a time of 21:22.59. Fellow Cardinal Abrham Mohsin finished in the 20th spot (22:04.5) Winlock also saw Chase Trodahl and Alexis Quezada finish the race.
Winlock is scheduled to race in a league meet at Toutle Lake on Feb. 25.
Girls Cross Country
Jills finish third against Trappers, Spudders
VANCOUVER — R.A. Long’s Miranda Lomax finished in the bronze position here Thursday, Feb. 18 at David Douglas Park but Fort Vancouver was able to take top honors in the girls 4,000 meter race.
Trappers Shelby Willett and Pamela Melcho-Burgos finished first and second with times of 17:11 and 17:22, respectively. Lomax rounded out the top three spots with a time of 17.38.
Isabela Carleton of R.A. Long finished in 12th place with a time of 18:50. A little while later Lumberjills Nika Nesbit, Miranda Allen, and Ava Wiliams all finished in succession, and in that order, with times between 21:51 and 22:15.
Ava Girad, Illyjah Cransha and Avery Moon also finished the race for the Lumberjills
R.A. Long is set to host a meet at Lake Sacajawea on Feb. 24.
Monarchs crowd the top spots, but River wins at Woodland
WOODLAND — Columbia River took the top spot here on Thursday at the Dike Road 4K cross country race, but only because neither Mark Morris or Woodland had enough runners to qualify.
Hanna Bailey of Columbia River set the pace in the race with a time of 19:44, but Monarchs finished in the next three spots. Lily Koski-Haase was runner-up with a time of 21:12.20, Kara Nixon finished third with a time of 25:06.40 and Isabella Allen finished fourth at 25:06.70.
Anika McCartey of Woodland finished in 7th place with a time of 26:11. BrookLynn Donald and Jaylee Graham also finished the race for Woodland.