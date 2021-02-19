Cross Country Roundup: Toledo boys and girls sweep home meet

TOLEDO — The Toledo cross country team defended their home turf down by the Little League fields Thursday by placing first in both the boys and girls races against competitors from Kalama, Wahkiakum and Toutle Lake.

“I only have five kids out on each team and you need five to have a team. So I was pretty proud of them,” Toledo coach Angela Schaplow said. “It was good to beat Kalama. They are always good competition for us.”

Nick Marty finished first in the boys 5K race with a time of 16:23. Toutle Lake’s John Nicholson placed second with a race time of 18:43 and Tyler Harris of Toledo finished in the bronze spot with a time of 20:23.

“(Marty) has been putting the time in for years. He’s trained the whole time during this shutdown so we are really happy for him,” Schaplow said. “He finished a couple of minutes before the second place guy so he had to really push himself and just race against himself.”

Abram Foreman of Kalama finished in fourth place with a time of 20:54. Toledo took the next two spots thanks to Aiden Umbriaco (20:55) and Cody Harris (21:06). Kalama claimed the next two spots with Carson Hoggatt (22:03) and Kasey Greeley (22:19) pushing each other across the line.