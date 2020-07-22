COVID Response: WIAA shuffles prep sports calendar

Additionally, WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman has stated that the WIAA still needs to make a decision about whether athletes will be allowed to participate in more than one sport at a time. Currently schools at the 1B/2B level are allowed to have athletes play multiple sports at once but with the new season schedule there will likely be a new wave of student-athletes at all levels who are interested in earning extra varsity letters.

“One of our goals is to not force athletes to choose between two of the sports that we offer but we know there’s going to be some overlap,” WIAA executive board president, Greg Whitmore, said. “We know we are going to have to be flexible.”

Hoffman added that he hopes to see a squadron of four-sport athletes take advantage of the new schedule this year. He even joked about a “heavyweight division” so football lineman can all run together in the fall.

In the event that a student-athlete tests positive for coronavirus they will be required to quarantine for two weeks, and depending on exposure, their team could be forced to do the same. However, the WIAA will not provide, or require, testing for COVID-19.