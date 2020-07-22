COVID Response: WIAA shuffles prep sports calendar

Ever since high school athletes were sent home from school in the spring and told not to return, inquiring minds have all ruminated on the same question: Will there be prep sports in the fall?
On Tuesday night the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association unveiled a plan that tries to answer that question (yes, probably) but also served to unleash a whole new onslaught of unknowns.
The latest WIAA plan breaks up the three traditional high school sports seasons into a four season package with each sport playing a condensed schedule. The change most likely to catch the attention of casual fans is the decision to push football from the fall to early spring.
But football is not the only sport on the move. The WIAA also moved other high to moderate risk “fall” sports, such as volleyball, to that third season that is tentatively set to begin in late February or early March. Girls soccer and 1B/2B boys soccer will also be played in Season Three, along with girls swim and dive teams, depending on pool access.
Football practices are currently slated to begin Feb. 22, two weeks before the end of Season Two, with all other Season Three sports scheduled to begin practice on March 1. Championships for those sports, which may be due for changes as well, are currently scheduled to begin on April 26.
Fall sports in 2020 have been reserved for sports that have been classified as low risk with practices set to begin on Sept. 7. Those Season One sports include cross country, slowpitch softball, golf, tennis, and girls swim and dive. Again, girls swim and dive is subject to pool availability and considerations from the Department of Health. Those sports may also be undertaken in Season Three if conditions are more conducive to student success and safety. Likewise, golf and tennis contests may be played in the fall but, as in years past, championship contests will be reserved for late spring.
However, members of the WIAA executive board noted that in order for low-risk prep sports, such as cross country, to be hosted at all, the associated county must be in at least Phase Three of the state’s phased reopening plan. Moderate risk sports, like volleyball or soccer, will not be allowed to resume until the corresponding county has reached Phase 4. Moreover, high risk sports like football and wrestling would only be possible in counties that have reached Phase 4-plus, a designation that has not been precisely defined by the state.
On July 28 the WIAA executive board will meet in order to create specific benchmarks that will determine whether a specific county, school, or sport qualifies for competition. If those benchmarks are not met in time to begin competition in the fall then those sports would be eligible to shift back to Season Three. WIAA executive board president, Greg Whitmore, acknowledged the possibility that all sports could be pushed back until 2021 if coronavirus cases in Washington are not curtailed.
“When you look at dates, those are definitely written in pencil,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said.
With that staggering caveat in mind, traditional winter sports like basketball and wrestling are currently scheduled to take place in Season Two. Practices for those “winter” sports would begin on January 4 with championship competitions reserved for the first week of March. Bowling, boys swim and dive, gymnastics, and cheerleading are also penciled in for the Season Two time frame.
In that schedule provided by the WIAA on Tuesday there is a notable gap in sports participation between November 19 and January 3. Members of the executive board explained that the seven week gap was included in order to provide a buffer during the traditional flu season. The WIAA added that the break in the schedule also provides some valuable wiggle room if Season One sports need extra time to complete their championship rounds.Additionally, if conditions improve significantly there is an outside chance that Season Two sports could begin a bit earlier..
“We wanted to have some flexibility in the fall,” WIAA executive director, Mick Hoffman, said. “It allows us the ability to pivot and provide a full opportunity if we’re not able to start on time.”
Spring sports, now known as Season Four, will be a familiar bunch but with delayed start and finish dates. In the upcoming scholastic year sports like baseball, fastpitch (softball), track and field, boys soccer (1A-4A), dance/drill, tennis and golf are tentatively set to begin practice on April 26. On the other end, championship tilts have been held back until June 27.
Even then, the format for all postseason and championship contests remains unclear at this time. With a condensed time frame, along with concerns about travel and unnecessary exposure between players and coaches from disparate parts of the state, the WIAA has stated that championships might be awarded on a regional basis in 2020-21 as opposed to the traditional District, Regional, State championship format.
Additionally, WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman has stated that the WIAA still needs to make a decision about whether athletes will be allowed to participate in more than one sport at a time. Currently schools at the 1B/2B level are allowed to have athletes play multiple sports at once but with the new season schedule there will likely be a new wave of student-athletes at all levels who are interested in earning extra varsity letters.
“One of our goals is to not force athletes to choose between two of the sports that we offer but we know there’s going to be some overlap,” WIAA executive board president, Greg Whitmore, said. “We know we are going to have to be flexible.”
Hoffman added that he hopes to see a squadron of four-sport athletes take advantage of the new schedule this year. He even joked about a “heavyweight division” so football lineman can all run together in the fall.
In the event that a student-athlete tests positive for coronavirus they will be required to quarantine for two weeks, and depending on exposure, their team could be forced to do the same. However, the WIAA will not provide, or require, testing for COVID-19.
Looking specifically at the decision to postpone sports like football, soccer, and volleyball, Whitmore noted that there are simply too many lingering concerns and questions to be able to shoehorn those sports into their regular slot in the fall. He noted that, beyond their increased risk rating, one complicating factor is the availability of officials. According to Whitmore, around 30 percent of surveyed officials indicated that they would not be comfortable working this fall. With an official shortage already hampering scheduling flexibility around the state, that additional crunch would have put school districts in a tough spot while trying to play a condensed schedule.
These most recent moves suggest that the WIAA is intent on providing student-athletes with the best opportunity to compete that conditions will allow. Yes, additional changes are likely as new health information becomes available. And, yes, many more details will need to be ironed out as unforeseen scenarios and unintended consequences arise. But the easy thing to do would have been to wave the white flag and give up on prep sports in 2020, and perhaps 2021, entirely. To that end the WIAA appears to be committed to figuring out the best path forward over the long haul by not over-committing all at once.
“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” said Hoffman, in a press release. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”
Still, if recent history has taught us anything, it’s that these updates should be taken with a grain of salt. More updates are inevitable, and additional changes in circumstance are all but a given. After all, that’s why the new prep sports schedule is written in pencil.
As WIAA sports and activities information director, Casey Johnson, noted at the end of Tuesday’s press conference, “This is always going to be a fluid situation.”
