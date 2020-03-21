Coverage Zone: Title capturing Tigers top girls All-Area squad

It’s, of course, quite remarkable that John Blodgett has won two state titles in two years of coaching. It certainly helps when there are a pair of players to rely on so heavily — one that is a rebounding machine and another that can score from anywhere while doubling down as an elite defensive pest.

But John Blodgett doesn’t shy away from any of that. He doesn’t shy away from the expectations or the target on his team’s back. He doesn’t keep those realities from his team, either. He’s up front with it all, and his team plays with an unrivaled confidence.

A year ago in the state tournament final Clatskanie outlasted an experienced Blanchet Catholic group that, itself, had a previous state title. Clatskanie never looked rattled, though, even as the Cavaliers made a late run.

This season, with everything to lose, Clatskanie was again composed and relaxed. If you believe the adage that teams take the personality of their coach, then John Blodgett, and his argyle pants, was responsible for that.