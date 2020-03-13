Coronavirus concerns cause cancelations for prep and college sports

Spring, they say, is supposed to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb. However, an abundance of caution related to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus means that spring sports are now in jeopardy of going out with a whimper before they ever even got a chance to really roar.
On Friday a series of announcements confirmed what many had already feared — Prep and college sports in the area have been sidelined immediately in an effort to stymie the spread of COVID-19.
Just after 1 p.m. on Friday word came down that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had issued an order calling for all K-12 classrooms in Washington to be shuttered from March 17 through at least April 24. That action, which will keep 1.2 million students across the state at home for six weeks, came just one day after Inslee moved to close schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Friday’s action also extended a moratorium on gatherings of more than 250 people to the entirety of Washington.
That blanket closure of Washington schools provided at least some clarity in the world of sports where individual schools and districts had been scrambling for days to determine the correct course of action. Prior to Inslee’s announcement on Friday some school districts, like Onalaska and Napavine, had already moved to suspend athletic activities.
Following Friday’s announcement by Inslee school districts around Southwest Washington began the process of informing coaches, players, and parents of the impending suspension of extracurricular activities.
A tweet from the Woodland High School athletics account on Friday afternoon noted that, “Today will be your last organized practice until further notice. WSD Facilities will be closed. At this time, we are still planning on a season—so keep after it! Work with your coaches to see what you can be doing on your own to be ready when we return!”
Woodland had been scheduled to play Kalama in a season-opening baseball contest on Saturday at David Story Field but that meeting is now postponed indefinitely. R.A. Long and Mark Morris were also slated to kick off their boys soccer seasons on Saturday but those matches are now off after they were included in the first round of spring sports scheduling casualties caused by COVID-19.
On Thursday the state of Oregon made a pair of announcements that preempted the closures on the north side of the Columbia River. First, the Oregon Schools Activities Association moved to cancel the remainder of their winter sports championships, including dance and drill team competitions as well as the 6A, 5A, and 4A basketball tournaments.
“As this unprecedented public health emergency continues to evolve, we believe that the responsibility to our member schools and communities regarding the health and safety of participants remains our highest priority,” said Peter Weber, OSAA executive director, in a press release.
Just hours after that announcement by OSAA on Thursday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that all K-12 schools in her state would be closed from March 17 through the end of the month.
“I want to be very clear: sending Oregon children home will not stop the spread of the coronavirus,” Brown said in a statement. “While children are home, when at all possible, they should not be in the care of older adults or those with underlying health issues that are most at-risk from COVID-19.”
Then on Friday OSAA followed Brown’s lead by announcing that all high school sports practices and contests will be suspended through the end of March.
“During this suspension we will evaluate this evolving public health situation with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Education, the OSAA Executive Board, the OSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and member school administrators from throughout the state to determine when, or if, to resume the spring season,” read an OSAA press release.
Not to be lost in the shuffle is the impact of COVID-19 on the local college sports scene. On Thursday the Lower Columbia softball team split a home double header against Southwest Oregon while playing under a cloud of doubt regarding the future of their season.
Just one day later that cloud burst when a press release from the NWAC on Friday announced that all spring sports will be suspended through at least April 13.
“The NWAC continues to monitor the spread and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the country specifically in the Pacific Northwest and understand the impact it is having on our member institutions, and our athletic programs,” read the NWAC press release.
The Lower Columbia men’s basketball team already had their season ended prematurely when the NWAC championships were canceled on Thursday at noon. The NWAC noted that it chose to follow guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control when making the decision to postpone spring sports as well.
“After having many discussions with collegiate conference leaders, state leaders, and the NWAC Executive Board, we are following CDC guidelines. In an abundance of caution to prevent community spread of COVID-19 into communities, we have made a difficult decision,” read the NWAC press release. “Our priority is the safety and health of our student-athletes, staffs, and all of those who play a role in supporting NWAC athletics. We will continue to monitor information from the CDC, state, and local health authorities. As the situation continues, NWAC will act accordingly.”
As of the print deadline the Lower Columbia College campus was still open to students. The Daily News will continue to provide updates on the coronavirus and its impact on the local sports scene as new information becomes available.