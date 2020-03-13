Coronavirus concerns cause cancelations for prep and college sports

Spring, they say, is supposed to come in like a lion and go out like a lamb. However, an abundance of caution related to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus means that spring sports are now in jeopardy of going out with a whimper before they ever even got a chance to really roar.

On Friday a series of announcements confirmed what many had already feared — Prep and college sports in the area have been sidelined immediately in an effort to stymie the spread of COVID-19.

Just after 1 p.m. on Friday word came down that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee had issued an order calling for all K-12 classrooms in Washington to be shuttered from March 17 through at least April 24. That action, which will keep 1.2 million students across the state at home for six weeks, came just one day after Inslee moved to close schools in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. Friday’s action also extended a moratorium on gatherings of more than 250 people to the entirety of Washington.

That blanket closure of Washington schools provided at least some clarity in the world of sports where individual schools and districts had been scrambling for days to determine the correct course of action. Prior to Inslee’s announcement on Friday some school districts, like Onalaska and Napavine, had already moved to suspend athletic activities.