Comets shut out Chitwhins, Strange brothers shine in yet another route

TAHOLAH — Naselle just kept right on rolling Thursday night as Taholah became its latest victim in a 58-0 route. And once again, it was the Strange brothers leading the way to a lopsided 1B football win.
Jimmy Strange finished with 180 rushing yards on nine carries, scored Naselle’s first two touchdowns of the day on the ground, and put the capper on the route with a 78-yard sprint to the end zone in the fourth quarter.
In between all of that, he also took a punt back 40 yards for another touchdown.
“I think he ran side-to-side through the whole team,” coach Jeff Eaton said. “He’s got everything. He’s got the power, he runs over a guy here and there. He’s not much for making them miss, but he does do some cuts. But if he has his druthers, he’d rather run over them.”
On the defensive side of the ball, the elder Strange led the Comets with 11 solo tackles and three sacks.
Meanwhile, younger brother Jimmy only rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns, added a team-high 45 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air, and put up six solo tackles.
If that wasn’t enough for the Strange family, Jack Strange is coming up the pipe for Naselle next year.
“He only ran for 300 yards and seven touchdowns the other night in the junior high game,” Eaton said.
So yeah, there’s that too.
But for one more week, it’ll be Jimmy leading show. The senior tailback and linebacker has rushed for 608 yards in five games and found the end zone 13 times.
“We like to feed Jimmy because he’s the senior and he missed almost all of last year with a torn hamstring,” Eaton said. “We try to feed him while he’s healthy here.”
Quarterback Warren Wirkkala added a 7-of-9 outing to lead the passing attack. He finished with 116 yards and the one touchdown to Joey Strange, and added a 1-yard rushing score in the third quarter.
Wirkkala also joined the Strange brothers in the second line of the Naselle defense, which kept its second straight opponent off the scoreboard for the duration.
“Speed kills,” Eaton said. “Guys were flying around, and we were putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback. (Taholah was) a little bit bigger overall than us, they had a couple big kids in the backfield, but we were able to get to them before they could get going.
"They weren’t much for throwing. They threw a few times, but their bread-and-butter was to get in an offset-I out of the shotgun, just trying to run at us and get outside, and they weren’t quick enough to get outside. Just flying around, those linebackers, Jimmy and Joey and Warren, are a pretty good threesome in there.”
The two Strange bros and Wirkkala combined for 22 solo tackles and four sacks. Jordan Lopez led the Comets at the line with four solo tackles of his own, adding assisted tackles and a sack.
Naselle (5-0) is scheduled to take on Mossyrock in its one-week postseason round. Back in Week 1, the Comets hammered the Vikings 48-0.
