Comets shut out Chitwhins, Strange brothers shine in yet another rout

So yeah, there’s that too.

But for one more week, it’ll be Jimmy leading show. The senior tailback and linebacker has rushed for 608 yards in five games and found the end zone 13 times.

“We like to feed Jimmy because he’s the senior and he missed almost all of last year with a torn hamstring,” Eaton said. “We try to feed him while he’s healthy here.”

Quarterback Warren Wirkkala added a 7-of-9 outing to lead the passing attack. He finished with 116 yards and the one touchdown to Joey Strange, and added a 1-yard rushing score in the third quarter.

Wirkkala also joined the Strange brothers in the second line of the Naselle defense, which kept its second straight opponent off the scoreboard for the duration.

“Speed kills,” Eaton said. “Guys were flying around, and we were putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback. (Taholah was) a little bit bigger overall than us, they had a couple big kids in the backfield, but we were able to get to them before they could get going.