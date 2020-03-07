Comets crush Lummi to capture third place at State

There was no stopping Naselle on Saturday. No way, no how.

A day after playing top-ranked Odessa in what might’ve been the de facto state title game, the Comets entirely throttled the Lummi Nation to the tune of 70-41 in order to claim third place in resounding fashion while sending their six seniors off with smiles.

“Had we gotten past Odessa, if we could’ve put this kind of game together for the state title, there’s nobody who’s gonna beat us,” coach Bill Olsen said. “We were six points away from having that chance. Getting third, it’s an awesome feeling to win on your final day of the state tournament on Saturday.”

The numbers would certainly bear that out.

Naselle shot 50% from the floor (28-of-56) and were lights-out from deep, posting a 3-point percentage of 39.3 (11-of-28).

Meanwhile, the Comets held a dangerous Lummi offense to just 18-of-52 (34.6%) shooting from the field and an abysmal 2-of-22 mark from 3-point land.

Even if Naselle’s offense hadn’t been clicking in such a dominant fashion the defense was good enough to give Naselle a good chance to win. But the offense was indeed humming at the top end of Naselle’s capability and the result was never really in question.