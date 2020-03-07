Comets crush Lummi to capture third place at State

There was no stopping Naselle on Saturday. No way, no how.
A day after playing top-ranked Odessa in what might’ve been the de facto state title game, the Comets entirely throttled the Lummi Nation to the tune of 70-41 in order to claim third place in resounding fashion while sending their six seniors off with smiles.
“Had we gotten past Odessa, if we could’ve put this kind of game together for the state title, there’s nobody who’s gonna beat us,” coach Bill Olsen said. “We were six points away from having that chance. Getting third, it’s an awesome feeling to win on your final day of the state tournament on Saturday.”
The numbers would certainly bear that out.
Naselle shot 50% from the floor (28-of-56) and were lights-out from deep, posting a 3-point percentage of 39.3 (11-of-28).
Meanwhile, the Comets held a dangerous Lummi offense to just 18-of-52 (34.6%) shooting from the field and an abysmal 2-of-22 mark from 3-point land.
Even if Naselle’s offense hadn’t been clicking in such a dominant fashion the defense was good enough to give Naselle a good chance to win. But the offense was indeed humming at the top end of Naselle’s capability and the result was never really in question.
“That was their best game all year,” Olsen said. “The six seniors have set a good example for our younger guys. We had two freshmen on the bench, couple sophomores and some juniors.”
Olsen added, “They work so hard in practice. I can’t even explain it to you. Nobody ever missed a practice. I’m just lucky to be able to be a part of that team. It’s a special group.”
The result was just another indication of Naselle’s patented resilience.
The Comets erased a huge deficit in their regional game, made a remarkable comeback in the final minute of the quarterfinal, and hung tough with the presumptive state champion Friday before falling six points short of the upset.
There weren’t any internal concerns that Naselle wouldn’t be up to the challenge on Saturday. All they’ve done this postseason is bounce back.
But close, emotional, season-changing losses are different. Olsen was vocal about the fact that he talks about going to state and winning a title. He’s very open about it. He says if you can’t dream it, you can’t do it.
So when that goal is so rudely ripped away, playing for a third place finish can suddenly seem beneath you.
Naselle did not suffer from that syndrome on the final day of their season. Instead, they played like it still mattered to them, because it did. It mattered a lot.
“Getting third, it just gives you a — I don‘t know what the word is,” Olsen said. “It builds character.”
And in the process a glimpse of next year’s team emerged. Jimmy Strange, Kolby Glenn and Warren Wirkkala will all be back.
Strange is small but exceedingly athletic, providing a perimeter defensive presence and a scrappy, never-say-die mentality that bleeds into his teammates, very much like Ethan Lindstrom.
Glenn is a nifty ball-handler at the top of the key who can shoot from anywhere with a clever floater game.
Wirkkala, who, for no fault of his own, had a limited role on this year’s team as he was mostly relegated to taking charges and eating minutes while veterans rested. But he can still shoot and never misses an opportunity to box an opponent out, often opening up a rebounding chance for a teammate in the process.
Olsen didn’t win the title he sought with this group, and that’s okay. They still won the last game of season on Saturday in the state tournament.
But the door isn’t closed on a title for the Comets. Not yet.
“We’re gonna get back over here,” Olsen promised.
Naselle 70, Lummi Nation 41
Naselle 17 18 17 17 — 70
Lummi Nation 9 9 6 17 — 41
NASELLE — Kolby Glenn 17, Chase Haataia 14, Corey Gregory 10, Warren Wirkkala 9, Jimmy Strange 6, Caleb Haataia 5, Jack Ruch 4, Ethan Lindstrom 3, Monte Schell 2, Kolten Lindstrom, Clay Bergeson, Joey Strange.
FG: 28 of 56 — .500. FT: 3 of 5 — .600. Reb: 39 (Gregory 12).
LUMMI NATION — Caleb Revey 16, Tyran Lane 8, Duncan Toby 7, Jaie Leighton 6, William Hetland 2, Tobias Francis 2, Franklin Whiteman, Richard Wilson, William Kinley, Dezmond Bailey, Moses Seymour, Patrick Sturgeon.
FG: 18 of 52 — .346. FT: 3 of 7 — .429. Reb: 26 (Revey 6).