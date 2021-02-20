 Skip to main content
Comets clip Firm Foundation
Volleyballs sidelined

A basket full of volleyballs sits idly on the side of the court awaiting action during a high school match in February of 2021.

 Jordan Nailon

Naselle made everything but the final point look easy Friday night as they swept Firm Foundation Christian 25-14, 25-13 and 28-26.

Peyton Dalton led the Comets attack with a well-balanced diet of stats. Those tallies included 100 percent serving and four aces, 24 assists, two kills, eight digs and a .667 hitting percentage. Hollie Haataia made sure to get in on the fun, too, with three blocks, eight kills and a .583 hitting percentage that could perhaps best be described as, not too shabby.

Brynn Tarabochia kept the Comets’ offense on the attack with 17 digs while Kaylin Shrives posted four digs and seven kills. Kylee Tarabochia added five kills, two assists, and three aces. Lauren Katyryniuk managed a 100 percent serving percentage and seven kills for good measure in the win.

Naselle is scheduled to host Mossyrock on Tuesday.

