Columbians enter weird year of eight-man, 11-man mix

Next week, the Columbians will host Warrenton in an 11-man game. The week after, it’s a trip west to Clatskanie, and a return to eight-man football. After that second eight-man edition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny, they’ll finish off their schedule bouncing back up to 11-man competition for three games.

The good news for King is that he has a very experienced core returning to lead his squad.

Junior Kenney Tripp is back at quarterback to lead the Columbian offense, and he’ll be joined by a host of returning starters at the skill positions. Wideouts Korbin Howell and Brandon Isaacson and tailback Stone Ware all back from the team that went to the 2019 State semifinals, running King’s self-described “weird” offense featuring both empty sets and the Columbians’ signature “Diesel” formation.

A big question up front for King will be how well his offensive line, plugging in three new faces, will be able to gel in a shortened preseason. That will be essential to the Columbians' success as they switch back and forth between playing with three men up front and with five on a weekly basis.

“There’s some new faces there. We’ve worked really hard, and they’ve put in a lot of time and studied and stuff,” King said. “I think we’ll be alright. We do have some experience there.”