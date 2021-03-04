Columbians enter weird year of eight-man, 11-man mix

Most football coaches in the area are used to playing with 11 players on the field. Some — like Jeff Eaton at Naselle — have built up powerhouses playing eight-man football. And some — like Winlock’s Ernie Samples and Clatskanie’s Judd Stutzman — have had to adapt on the fly after their programs went down from the 11-man game to eight-man over the extended offseason.
But Rainier’s Mike King is in a completely different situation entirely. He’s got to do both, at the same time.
“It’s different,” King said. “I’ve never coached eight-man, I didn’t know a whole lot about it, to be honest. Installing everything for a game in four days is kind of challenging. There’s definitely some similarities, it’s just some of the formations and eligibility and stuff like that is weird.”
Due to COVID-19 cancellations, sports being put on hold for nearly a year, travel issues, field issues, and just about any other snag you can think of, the Columbians are facing a season completely unlike any other. Friday, they’ll host Clatskanie, in a hastily arranged rivalry game after Blanchet Catholic — Rainier’s original Week 1 opponent — determined they wouldn’t make the journey north from Salem. Since the Tigers have dropped to eight-man due to low roster numbers, that’s what the Columbians will play, too.
“Instead of not playing at all, we figured at least we’d get to get out there,” King said.
Next week, the Columbians will host Warrenton in an 11-man game. The week after, it’s a trip west to Clatskanie, and a return to eight-man football. After that second eight-man edition of the Highway 30 Hootenanny, they’ll finish off their schedule bouncing back up to 11-man competition for three games.
The good news for King is that he has a very experienced core returning to lead his squad.
Junior Kenney Tripp is back at quarterback to lead the Columbian offense, and he’ll be joined by a host of returning starters at the skill positions. Wideouts Korbin Howell and Brandon Isaacson and tailback Stone Ware all back from the team that went to the 2019 State semifinals, running King’s self-described “weird” offense featuring both empty sets and the Columbians’ signature “Diesel” formation.
A big question up front for King will be how well his offensive line, plugging in three new faces, will be able to gel in a shortened preseason. That will be essential to the Columbians' success as they switch back and forth between playing with three men up front and with five on a weekly basis.
“There’s some new faces there. We’ve worked really hard, and they’ve put in a lot of time and studied and stuff,” King said. “I think we’ll be alright. We do have some experience there.”
On the defensive end, King said it’s set to be more of the same, with eight starters back and the new faces scattered throughout the formation.
Like on offense, King is still trying to figure out how to alter the defensive gameplan and personnel groups when he suddenly has three fewer players to work with. Going into Week 1, he said the current plan is to go small, but that could easily change after four quarters of game action.
“I think you’ve got to take linemen out,” King said. “There’s a lot of grass out there, so you’ve got to have some guys with speed to cover the field.”
Rainier Columbians
Season opener: 7 p.m. Friday vs. Clatskanie
Spotlight game: March 19, at Clatskanie
2019 Record: 9-3
2019 Finish: State semifinals (Lost to Hidden Valley (42-22)
OFFENSE
Style: “Weird” and "Diesel"
Starters
QB: Kenney Tripp (Jr.)
RB: Stone Ware (Jr.)
S: Brandon Isaacson (Sr.)
S: Korbin Howell (Sr.)
WR: Austin Stout (So.)
WR: Leo Garretson (Sr.) or Logan Chapman (Jr.)
LT: Brett Beason (Sr.)
LG: Hayden Murphy (Jr.)
C: Bobby Clark (Jr.)
RG: Sterling Bruce (Sr.)
RT: Dominic Lentini (Sr.)
DEFENSE
Style: Wide 4-4
Starters
DE: Hayden Murphy (Jr.)
DT: Sterling Bruce (Sr.)
DT: Dominic Lentini (Sr.)
DE: Colby Biddix (Fr.)
OLB: Brandon Isaacson (Sr.)
ILB: Leo Garretson (Sr.)
ILB: Korbin Howell (Sr.)
OLB: Austin Stout (So.)
CB: Logan Chapman (Jr.)
CB: Stone Ware (Jr.)
FS: Kenney Tripp (Jr,)