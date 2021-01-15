College roundup: Hansen scores 15, PSU falls to Montana State

A 17-5 run deep into the fourth quarter was enough to let Montana State overcome a late deficit and pull out a 75-67 win over Portland State on Thursday, to open a two-game weekend series of women's basketball at Viking Pavilion.
"It was just key possessions down the stretch," Portland State head coach Lynn Kennedy said after the game. "I liked a lot of what we did tonight. We've got to score more in the first half, and we could have extended our lead when we had it in the third and fourth.”
Rainier alum Desirae Hansen bounced back from her first single-digits scoring game of the season with a 15-point effort to finish second among the Vikings. She was also runner-up on the team with six rebounds.
Hansen started the game off hot, hitting a pair of three-pointers to score eight of Portland State’s 16 points in the first quarter. She also led the way in a rough second quarter for the Vikings with four points. but then cooled off in the second half, with just one field goal and one free throw in the final 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, the Bobcats slowly started to pull themselves ahead, taking a four-point lead into the fourth.
That’s when Jada Lewis tried to step in with a monster fourth quarter for the Vikings. The sophomore started the period off with a pair of three-pointers, a pair of two-pointers, and a pair of free-throws to power a 12-4 run all by herself that gave the Vikings a four-point lead. After that run, though, PSU only managed two more field goals in the final six minutes — including one more three pointer from Lewis to give her a team-high 18 points — as Montana State roared back, taking the lead for good with just over five minutes remaining and putting the game away at the free-throw line.
The Vikings and Bobcats are set to play their second matchup Saturday at 2 p.m.
"We didn't find our mismatches well enough at the end so we're going to take a look at that,” Kennedy said. “It's pretty much an even game. They got to the free-throw line and got offensive rebounds. We need to be better there, but we got threes. It's got to be more of a balanced act Saturday."
Sac State MBB weekend schedule changed
The COVID-19 issues that forced Sacramento State’s series against Portland State — and LCC alum Samaad Hector’s return to the Pacific Northwest — to be canceled last weekend are lingering, forcing the Hornets to change the plan for this weekend against Idaho State.
Originally, the Hornets and Bengals were supposed to play games on Thursday and Saturday. Now, the weekend has been shortened to one game on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Should that game be played, Sacramento State will have gone two weeks between matchups. The Hornets last played Jan. 3 against Fresno Pacific, a game in which Hector went off for a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.