Club volleyball spring seasons spiked by COVID-19

While she sounded in good spirits over the phone on Thursday, Johnson admitted that being away from her team has been a tough adjustment.

“Oh boy, it was frustrated knowing that I had worked very hard, and so had the team, to come together,” Johnson said. “They are like my second family and now I don’t get to spend time with them on the court or off the court.”

Like Williamson and the rest of the Cowlitz Aces, Johnson is trying to remain positive about the prospects of salvaging some of her spring and summer seasons with Excel.

“I hope high school summer league isn’t canceled, and I do play beach volleyball as well in the summer so I also hope to play that,” Johnson said with some hesitation in her voice. “Really, I just hope it doesn’t affect any of my seasons.”

That pragmatic slip of the tongue is founded in a realistic fear that spring sports might not be the only seasons to get the ax this year. As social distancing orders and other precautions related to the coronavirus intensify so too does the worry that summer and even fall sports could be called off.

The statement from the CEVA board of directors attempted to put the situation into context for all of the players, coaches, and families who have had their worlds turned upside down.