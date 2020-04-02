Club volleyball spring seasons spiked by COVID-19

Spring is typically considered to be a time for outdoor sports. It’s a time to be brave and step outside after so many months cooped up inside.
There’s softball and baseball, of course. There’s also soccer and golf. There’s track and field, too.
But for a certain subset of the sporting world spring is just another season to slide on the old knee pads in the continuous pursuit of yet another side-out. While high school volleyball garners most of the attention in the fall, the rest of the year if rife with club volleyball competition for players ranging from elementary school to college
But, like their peers who play the classic spring sports, the club volleyball circuit has also been hammered with delays, cancelations, and mass disappointment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Columbia Empire Volleyball Association (CEVA), which regulates most club play in Southwest Washington and Northwest Oregon, canceled the remainder of their spring events in mid March.
“The CEVA Board of Directors, in conjunction with the CEVA full-time staff, have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the season in our region,” read part of a statement on the CEVA website.
The statement from CEVA added that, “The safety, health, and well-being of all participants is a core principle in our region. It is the feeling of our Board, as well as our office staff, that we must contribute to the fight against COVID-19 by adhering to local, state, and national guidelines regarding social distancing and mass gatherings. It is our hope that this decision, while difficult, will help to ‘flatten the curve’ against a disease that has impacted so many.”
Likewise, the Cowlitz Aces Volleyball Club, which has roots reaching back 40 years on courts in the area, put the kibosh on their spring season in the wake of so many other COVID-19 cancelations. On March 12, Kelly Dombrowsky, club director of Cowlitz Aces, sent out an email to club members in order to announce a two-week postponement of practices and competitions.
“We are unsure of what this will look like but will keep you informed,” wrote Domrowsky in that email.
It didn’t take long for the future to become crystal clear, at least in regard to volleyball action. On March 16, Dombrowsky sent a follow up email that announced the immediate cancelation of the rest of the spring season for the dozens of teams in the Cowlitz Aces program.
“We are heartbroken over this decision, as we know how badly our players and coaches wanted to continue after the ‘break,’” wrote Dombrowsky. “We were having such a successful season—it is so upsetting to have it end early.”
Jorden Williamson, a sophomore from R.A. Long who also plays for Cowlitz Aces, was similarly disappointed to see her spring season end prematurely.
“At first they started canceling some of our tournaments and then later we got a message from our coach that the season was going to be off for a few weeks and now it’s off until further notice,” Williamson explained. “I was holding out hope but I was kind of nervous to go to the big tournaments with lots of people there and the possibility of getting the virus.”
With an unreasonable amount of time on her hands these days Williamson is doing her best to stay busy while also trying to make sure she’s ready whenever play does resume.
“It’s been kind of boring. I haven’t really had much to do. I’ve just been doing my workouts and doing extra hobbies and trying to still have some fun,” Williamson said. “I’m hoping that if we do go back to school this year we’ll be able to play again and at least have our summer league.”
There are other players from the area who have also seen their club seasons come to a sudden halt, like Kelso’s Annalee Johnson and Presley Nippert, who both play for Excel Volleyball out of Vancouver.
Johnson, a freshman, noted that her team’s season was just starting to find its redemptive story arc when she got the bad news.
“We placed Silver so we definitely dropped down and then were just starting to become a team again when coronavirus took over,” Johnson said.
The outright cancelation of the remainder of the season had been, up until last week, unthinkable for the young Hilander.
“From the start of it we were told that it was just going to be delayed and we’d come back better than ever but then we got a group chat from both of our coaches saying that they were concerned and they wished we could play with them but the season is canceled,” Johnson said.
While she sounded in good spirits over the phone on Thursday, Johnson admitted that being away from her team has been a tough adjustment.
“Oh boy, it was frustrated knowing that I had worked very hard, and so had the team, to come together,” Johnson said. “They are like my second family and now I don’t get to spend time with them on the court or off the court.”
Like Williamson and the rest of the Cowlitz Aces, Johnson is trying to remain positive about the prospects of salvaging some of her spring and summer seasons with Excel.
“I hope high school summer league isn’t canceled, and I do play beach volleyball as well in the summer so I also hope to play that,” Johnson said with some hesitation in her voice. “Really, I just hope it doesn’t affect any of my seasons.”
That pragmatic slip of the tongue is founded in a realistic fear that spring sports might not be the only seasons to get the ax this year. As social distancing orders and other precautions related to the coronavirus intensify so too does the worry that summer and even fall sports could be called off.
The statement from the CEVA board of directors attempted to put the situation into context for all of the players, coaches, and families who have had their worlds turned upside down.
“This is an incredibly difficult time for our world. Club volleyball pales in comparison to the very real hardships being faced by so many in our community and our country,” read the statement from CEVA. “We will get through this. Be kind to one another, check in on your family, talk to your neighbors, and look out for each other. If you know anybody who works in the medical field, or who is a first responder to this crisis or any other, take a moment to tell them ‘thanks’ for their work and dedication in the fight against this outbreak. They have our heartfelt gratitude.”
The Daily News will provide updates on COVID-19 in relation to local sports as new details become available.
