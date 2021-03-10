Clatskanie volleyball wins against Warrenton for first time since 1996

WARRENTON, Ore. — For the first time since 1996, Clatskanie volleyball was able to defeat the Warrenton Warriors. All it took was five sets, some extra points and a few standout performances to secure the 25-23, 25-23, 27-29, 23-25, 15-12 win.

The Warriors got off to a hot start in the first set, grabbing leads of 10-4 and 14-7. However, strong play at the net and on the serve allowed Clatskanie to shorten the deficit slowly but surely until things were all knotted up at 23-23. That’s when an ace from Cloee Mcleod, followed by a tip at the net by Shelby Blodgett gave the Tigers the first set victory.

In the second set it was the Tigers’ turn to start hot, grabbing leads of 16-9, and 22-16, but the Warriors refused to go down without a fight. Warrenton made a late run thanks to four straight aces from Averyee Miethe and cut the deficit to 24-23. But then, with Clatskanie sitting on set point, Warrenton sailed the next serve out of play to hand the Tigers the win.

The third set proved to be the best one of the match. The hosts held leads of 16-10 and 24-19 before the Tigers came back to tie the score at 24-34. The Tigers then fended off six Warrenton set points, but couldn’t find seventh heaven. After rebuffing Clatskanie at match point a resolute Warriors defense kept Warrenton from getting swept and three straight points ended the set.