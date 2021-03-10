Clatskanie volleyball wins against Warrenton for first time since 1996

WARRENTON, Ore. — For the first time since 1996, Clatskanie volleyball was able to defeat the Warrenton Warriors. All it took was five sets, some extra points and a few standout performances to secure the 25-23, 25-23, 27-29, 23-25, 15-12 win.
The Warriors got off to a hot start in the first set, grabbing leads of 10-4 and 14-7. However, strong play at the net and on the serve allowed Clatskanie to shorten the deficit slowly but surely until things were all knotted up at 23-23. That’s when an ace from Cloee Mcleod, followed by a tip at the net by Shelby Blodgett gave the Tigers the first set victory.
In the second set it was the Tigers’ turn to start hot, grabbing leads of 16-9, and 22-16, but the Warriors refused to go down without a fight. Warrenton made a late run thanks to four straight aces from Averyee Miethe and cut the deficit to 24-23. But then, with Clatskanie sitting on set point, Warrenton sailed the next serve out of play to hand the Tigers the win.
The third set proved to be the best one of the match. The hosts held leads of 16-10 and 24-19 before the Tigers came back to tie the score at 24-34. The Tigers then fended off six Warrenton set points, but couldn’t find seventh heaven. After rebuffing Clatskanie at match point a resolute Warriors defense kept Warrenton from getting swept and three straight points ended the set.
The Warriors were able to take the fourth set, too, all while their backs were against the wall, the hosts took advantage of some Clatskanie rotational errors, and benefitted from some lucky bounces off of the net. With those factors combined, the Warriors kept the home crowd on their feet as they sought to complete the comeback from two sets down.
But Clatskanie had other plans.
With the pressure shifted back toward Clatskanie, the Tigers responded in kind, jumping out to a quick 10-3 advantage. But the Warriors weren’t done yet, and a quick 7-0 run from Warrenton drew the match level once again and had everyone in the gym on their toes. That’s when Clatskanie once again responded to the pressure, and an ace by Olivia Sprague on match point sent the visitors into jubilation mode.
Following the monumental win, Tigers first year head coach Amanda Baker praised her team for finishing strong, while noting they seem to have an affinity for making matches too close for comfort. With the hallmark victory in her pocket, Baker was also surprised to learn it had been so long since the Tigers had gotten the best of Warrenton in volleyball.
“Wow, that’s crazy,” Baker said. “I had no idea about that coming into the match. 1996 is when I was playing for Clatskanie, and I had no idea it’d been that long.”
As it turns out, 1996 is also the last time that Clatskanie managed a winning season on the volleyball court. Sitting on a record of 3-1, the Tigers are now just two wins shy of reaching that threshold for the first time in a quarter century.
Clatskanie (3-1) is scheduled to return to the court Tuesday, March 16 for a home match against the Willamina Bulldogs (0-2).