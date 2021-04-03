Clatskanie volleyball drops Rainier, Willaminia to reach league semis

Warrenton, OR — Clatskanie volleyball continued its precedent setting postseason run Saturday by knocking off second-seeded Willamina in the Coastal Range League semifinals. With the semifinal victory, the Tigers clinched their first winning season since 2003, and set themselves up within one victory of the State tournament.
After being swept in their two previous meetings against Willamina, Clatskanie used the momentum they grabbed from the quarterfinal win over Rainier earlier in the day to start quickly in the first set. The Tigers stormed out to a big lead in that first set, eventually winning 25-14.
The early dominance was a shock to most, as the higher-seeded Bulldogs had dominated Clatskanie just two days before. After playing what had been their best volleyball of the season earlier in the day against the Columbians, Clatskanie one-upped themselves playing a nearly perfect first set in the semis.
Olivia Sprague and Shelby Blodgett continued to be the catalysts for the Tigers early on. The senior duo racked up a handful of kills while hitting at a very high percentage.
In the second set, Willamina tilted the pendulum back a bit by winning 25-17 to tie the match at one game each. Clatskanie led 13-10 midway through, but a 15-4 run from the Bulldogs allowed them to draw level. The Bulldogs worked their offense around the hard-hitting Hallie Hughes, who grabbed a handful of kills and demonstrated a lot of fire power.
In the third set, Clatskanie jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but it was quickly countered by a 18-9 Bulldog run to grab the lead. After Willamina grabbed an 18-15 lead, they never looked back, as Hughes and Co. took advantage of a wave of Clatskanie errors. Then, towards the end of the second set, there were two questionable calls that went against Clatskanie after they’d appeared to win a point and those judgments sent the Tiger faithful into a frenzy.
Trailing two sets to one in the match, and with their season on the line, the Tigers needed to win two straight sets to advance to the league championship game.
Less than two weeks ago, a similar questionable call went against the Tigers that put them down 2-1 against Rainier. After not receiving the benefit of that call, Clatskanie promptly grabbed the momentum back and won 3-2. In a similar situation, Clatskanie was looking to summon that form once again.
In the most back-and-forth set of the match, the Tigers summoned that form that they had been seeking. After going toe-to-toe the first 34 points, the Tigers went on a 4-0 run to grab a 21-17 run. Clatskanie was passing the ball around well, and strong net play allowed them to push ahead. The Tigers would go on to win 25-23 to force a decisive fifth set.
In the fifth, a 5-0 run from Clatskanie put them up 7-4 and forced a Bulldog timeout. However, that timeout wouldn’t slow down the Tigers. Three straight Clatskanie points put them up 10-4, a lead they’d never look back on. The Tigers claimed a 15-8 win, and advanced to the league championship game.
The Tigers were set to face Warrenton (9-2) in the league championship game at 5pm on Saturday. Results from that game will be available on TDN.com and in the Tuesday edition of The Daily news.
Tigers sweep Columbians in quarterfinals
Clatskanie volleyball continued to rewrite their record books Saturday, winning their first postseason game since 2003 with a three set win over Rainier in the Coastal Range League quarterfinals.
The Tigers and Columbians went back-and-forth in the first set, but it was a late run from Clatskanie that allowed them to win 25-18. Outside hitting from Olivia Sprague and Shelby Blodgett proved to be the difference and allowed the Tigers to take advantage of a Rainier side who continued to dig the ball into their own net.
In the second set the Highway Hootenanny West edition continued to go back-and-forth. Late in the second set Rainier held a 24-22 lead and looked like they were on their way to drawing themselves even in the match. However, four consecutive strong serves from Sprague slammed the door for the Tigers and seemed to suck the life out of the lower-seeded Columbians.
After two previous meetings where each side won a 3-2 affair, it was the first time that either side had grabbed a 2-0 lead in the rivalry series.
In the third set, the Tigers acted quickly to display the momentum they had previously grabbed in the second set. The Tigers jumped out to an early 15-5 lead, eventually winning 25-14, as they played their strongest volleyball of the season at the best time, en route to the monumental victory.