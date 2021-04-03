Clatskanie volleyball drops Rainier, Willaminia to reach league semis

In the third set, Clatskanie jumped out to an early 6-0 lead, but it was quickly countered by a 18-9 Bulldog run to grab the lead. After Willamina grabbed an 18-15 lead, they never looked back, as Hughes and Co. took advantage of a wave of Clatskanie errors. Then, towards the end of the second set, there were two questionable calls that went against Clatskanie after they’d appeared to win a point and those judgments sent the Tiger faithful into a frenzy.

Trailing two sets to one in the match, and with their season on the line, the Tigers needed to win two straight sets to advance to the league championship game.

Less than two weeks ago, a similar questionable call went against the Tigers that put them down 2-1 against Rainier. After not receiving the benefit of that call, Clatskanie promptly grabbed the momentum back and won 3-2. In a similar situation, Clatskanie was looking to summon that form once again.

In the most back-and-forth set of the match, the Tigers summoned that form that they had been seeking. After going toe-to-toe the first 34 points, the Tigers went on a 4-0 run to grab a 21-17 run. Clatskanie was passing the ball around well, and strong net play allowed them to push ahead. The Tigers would go on to win 25-23 to force a decisive fifth set.