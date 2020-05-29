Clatskanie Track & Field: Tigers trade tools of the trade for cat’s pajamas

Even with all that experience, the Tigers knew they were going to have their work cut out for them this year in a strong league and even tougher district.

“This year was going to be a little bit of a rebuilding year. I had a couple of strong seniors that were going to come back and lead the team. I was excited to have them back. I had a couple kids expecting to go to State, what would they have done?” Van Voorst wondered. “Any colleges that would have looked at them, it’s gone now. I understand the circumstances. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do but I was looking forward to a great year.”

Coming into his twelfth season as head coach Van Voorst certainly knew what to expect. He knew who he could count on, who had State prospects, and who needed work.

Even the weather seemed in favor of the Tigers chances this year.

“With how the weather’s been I know it would have been great. It’s hard to see all these sunny days knowing we would have been out here,” Van Voorst said.

Seeing the hot, sunny weather has been hard for most of the team, Martin admitted. They all knew it would have been a great year to be outside, doing what they love. Martin planned on being team captain this season. Now, even that responsibility is gone.