Clatskanie Track & Field: Tigers trade tools of the trade for cat’s pajamas

- Coach: Tim Van Voorst (12th year)
- 2019: Boys 2nd at District; Girls 6th at District
- Total Athletes: 33
- Seniors: 12
Tucked up in the hills of Clatskanie sits a track with hurdles strewn about with an idle shot put and discus collection sitting on a shelf until their athletes return. Due to cancellations from COVID-19, that return won’t take place until next season, at least, leaving seniors without a chance to say goodbye.
“Track is my favorite sport. I do it all year round, whatever I can do. It was very hard for me to hear that news,” senior Annabelle Martin said.
The nature of the shutdown was particularly cruel. First, sports were postponed for a few weeks, then a month. Eventually the final shoe dropped and the whole season was cut. The athletes didn’t even know that the final time they ran the black track back at practice in March would be the last.
“I was still feeling hopeful at the beginning,” Martin added. “Last season all I could think about is I wanted this season to be my season. So I was still practicing and doing all that I could. When I found out it was done for good, I had a little bit of a breakdown. It was hard for me to handle.”
This year, the Tigers had a lot to look forward to. According to coach Tim Van Voorst, the team had a few athletes eyeing State slots, new athletes coming on board, and strong leadership returning. That leadership was set to trickle down from the top with 14 seniors in the program this spring. Those seniors included Martin, Isabella Cueto, Grant Carleton, Jonathan Moravec, Trent Berntsen, Tony Christen, Gabe Katon, Nick Calliham, Daniel Hahn, Anthony Coats, Alvin Roberts, and Cristofer Mawhorter.
Even with all that experience, the Tigers knew they were going to have their work cut out for them this year in a strong league and even tougher district.
“This year was going to be a little bit of a rebuilding year. I had a couple of strong seniors that were going to come back and lead the team. I was excited to have them back. I had a couple kids expecting to go to State, what would they have done?” Van Voorst wondered. “Any colleges that would have looked at them, it’s gone now. I understand the circumstances. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do but I was looking forward to a great year.”
Coming into his twelfth season as head coach Van Voorst certainly knew what to expect. He knew who he could count on, who had State prospects, and who needed work.
Even the weather seemed in favor of the Tigers chances this year.
“With how the weather’s been I know it would have been great. It’s hard to see all these sunny days knowing we would have been out here,” Van Voorst said.
Seeing the hot, sunny weather has been hard for most of the team, Martin admitted. They all knew it would have been a great year to be outside, doing what they love. Martin planned on being team captain this season. Now, even that responsibility is gone.
“I was looking forward to that. Being a leader for my team, I was so excited to do that. Not having that is hard because I wanted to lead them and show a good example for the team,” Martin explained.
Now, she just tries to keep a positive spin on things for her team. Van Voorst and a few other underclass teammates recently drove around town to hand out awards, varsity letters and other ceremonious items to the seniors to help boost morale.
“There’s certainly a lot of disappointment, frustration,” Van Voorst said. “It’s just the what-if’s running through your mind. But they put in their work, they deserve their letter.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!