Clatskanie surges over Sutherlin to claim second straight State title

Clatskanie claimed their second straight 3A girls basketball state title on Saturday by beating Sutherlin 51-40 here at Marshfield High. The championship victory caps a 23-2 season for the top ranked Tigers.
The Tigers never trailed in the contest and owed much of their cushion to a dominate effort on the glass where they outrebounded the second seeded Bulldogs 44-28. A student section that was filled to the brim also helped to keep the heat on Sutherlin from the opening tip.
After Clatskanie carved out an early lead the Bulldogs were able to close the gap momentarily by spending plenty of time at the free throw line and ended the first quarter knotted at 11-11. Over the next eight minutes, though, the Tigers turned up the intensity and embarked on an 18-5 run to grab a 29-16 lead at the two minute mark. That run was sparked by Olivia Sprague who hit a trio of three-pointers to help build a lead they’d never look back on.
The Tigers defense did its part in the effort as well, holding tight before intermission so the defending state champions could take a 31-18 advantage into the locker room before talking things over.
“I knew our girls had it under control. We were getting good shots up, and it was only a matter of time before they started to fall," said Clatskanie coach John Blodgett.
At the half Sprague led Clatskanie with 11 points while Shelby Blodgett had notched 8 and Kaity Sizemore had tallied 7.
Micah Winks led Sutherlin after two quarters with eight points. Kiersten Haines finished with a game-high 19 points on 6 of 15 shooting (5 of 14 on three-pointers) for Sutherlin but no other Bulldog scored more than eight points in the contest.
In the second half Clatskanie continued to apply their foot to the gas pedal. By the 5:54 mark of the third quarter the Tigers had amassed a 36-18 edge. After an assist, a tough layup, and three rebounds out of the gate it was apparent that Sizemore was intent on setting the second half pace and taking the pressure off of Sprague and Blodgett.
Still, Sutherlin was able to end the third quarter on an 8-0 in order to pull within nine points. That's when Haynes caught fire from long range in order to help the Bulldogs pull back into the game.
In the fourth quarter, though, Clatskanie expertly executed both of coach John Blodgett’s “X-factors,” which are rebounding and staying out of foul trouble.
As the clock ticked under two minutes Sutherlin was still within six points at 46-40. The Bulldogs defense then forced the Tigers into a missed shot but following a rebound by the Bulldogs Shelby Blodgett ripped the ball away and found herself right in front of the orange cylinder. Blodgett then promptly converted the layup in order to put the game on ice.
The Clatskanie defense did the rest of the work and held the Bulldogs scoreless for the final two minutes of the game in order to clinch back-to-back state titles for the Tigers and their traveling contingent of fans.
Coach Blodgett noted after the state championship victory that, “It feels great. My dad passed away before the season and I had a special shirt made after our Willamina loss to commemorate him. We didn’t lose a single game since that night, and his presence was felt here tonight.”
Shelby Blodgett led the Tigers with a double-double. She scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and found herself just three steals short of a triple-double. Clearly the strongest player on the court, Blodgett won every loose ball she went after and dominated on the inside offensively. Although Amy Dickover of Sutherlin held a four inch height advantage, Blodgett was still able to come out on top all night long and Dickover finished the game with just six points.
Sprague added 16 points for the Tigers on 6-17 shooting, including a four of seven mark from beyond the arc, and added eight rebounds plus five assists.
“I hadn’t shot at an extremely high percentage this tournament, so seeing the 3-ball fall for me tonight gave me a ton of confidence," said Sprague.
Kaity Sizemore, an "X-factor” player according to her coach, secured a double-double with a dozen points and ten rebounds. She also played a crucial role in holding the Sutherlin offense in check. Sizemore discouraged every single Bulldog who attempted to drive into the paint and along with her defense she tipped or grabbed an array of rebounds. Her impact was apparent in more than just numbers. Situated in the middle of the Tigers 2-3 defense and her efforts made it easier to guard the perimeter against a Bulldogs team that was known to shoot at an extremely high percentage from downtown.
But numbers don't lie and on Saturday the Bulldogs were only able to a connect on 27 percent of their long-range attempts.
"It feels so good to repeat. I love every single one of these girls. We all did our job and it paid off," said Sizemore.
Following the contest, Blodgett and Sprague were named to the first-team All-Tournament squad. It's the second year in a row the duo has received the honor and they both received second-team honors their freshman year.
At Coos Bay
Clatskanie 51, Sutherlin 40
Sutherlin 11 7 13 9 — 40
Clatskanie 11 20 9 11 — 51