Clatskanie surges over Sutherlin to claim second straight State title

Micah Winks led Sutherlin after two quarters with eight points. Kiersten Haines finished with a game-high 19 points on 6 of 15 shooting (5 of 14 on three-pointers) for Sutherlin but no other Bulldog scored more than eight points in the contest.

In the second half Clatskanie continued to apply their foot to the gas pedal. By the 5:54 mark of the third quarter the Tigers had amassed a 36-18 edge. After an assist, a tough layup, and three rebounds out of the gate it was apparent that Sizemore was intent on setting the second half pace and taking the pressure off of Sprague and Blodgett.

Still, Sutherlin was able to end the third quarter on an 8-0 in order to pull within nine points. That's when Haynes caught fire from long range in order to help the Bulldogs pull back into the game.

In the fourth quarter, though, Clatskanie expertly executed both of coach John Blodgett’s “X-factors,” which are rebounding and staying out of foul trouble.

As the clock ticked under two minutes Sutherlin was still within six points at 46-40. The Bulldogs defense then forced the Tigers into a missed shot but following a rebound by the Bulldogs Shelby Blodgett ripped the ball away and found herself right in front of the orange cylinder. Blodgett then promptly converted the layup in order to put the game on ice.

