Clatskanie spikes Rainier for first time since 2003

Rainier —Clatskanie volleyball rewrote their record books for the second time this season, Thursday, winning a 3-2 road affair over Rainier. The victory over Rainier was the first for the visiting Tigers since the early 2000s, but it didn’t come easily as it took five sets, some strong defense and a few standout performances to secure the 23-25, 25-22, 23-25, 25-17, 15-8 win.
The Columbians got the advantage early, leading a majority of the way, even though Clatskanie was able to remain within striking distance. Rainier’s Kalli Budge was able to sneak a kill through a wall of Tiger defenders that found some hardwood and claimed a 25-23 victory for the home team in the first set.
In the second set it was the Tigers’ turn to win a back-and-forth affair. The Columbians led most of the way, but Clatskanie finished the set on a 7-3 run to tie the match up at 1-1. Rainier had earned the serve back trailing by only 2 points, but with Clatskanie sitting on set point, Rainier sailed the next serve out of play to hand the Tigers the win.
The third set proved to be the turning point in the rivalry match even though Rainier would win a heavily-contested set, 25-23.
However, it was the call that won the Columbians the third set that would be a major moment in the match. Rainier had swung an attempted kill out-of-bounds, but a call from the Rainier line judge ruled it in.
“After that call went against us, I knew we were going to comeback and win this game. Our girls looked fired up and they responded extremely well,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.
And fired up they were.
In a match that had been back-and-forth all night, Clatskanie exploded, sprinting out to leads of 15-3 and 20-8. Rainier was able to grab some consolation towards the end of the set, but ultimately it was not enough as Clatskanie forced the match to a decisive fifth set by winning 25-17. Clatskanie was dominant on the serve in the fourth set, which Baker noted was one of the team’s goals heading into the night.
“We wanted to have more aces than errors in the game tonight, and boy did we crush that expectation,” Baker explained.
The best part of the night for Baker and the Tigers? The momentum for Clatskanie didn’t end there.
In the fifth set The Tigers jumped out to leads of 5-1 and 13-6 before eventually winning the match in convincing fashion. A service error from the Columbians clinched the match for a Tigers side who hadn’t beat their rivals from Rainier in a volleyball contest since 2003.
Earlier this season the Tigers beat Warrenton for the first time since 1996. Following another monumental win, Tigers first year head coach Amanda Baker praised her team for finishing strong, while noting they’re exceptional defense. Specifically, Baker praised Olivia Sprague and Alexis Smith for their serve play, as each recorded seven aces. She added that Shelby Blodgett’s return to the team following a short absence was essential for their net play and game plan.
Earlier in the week news broke that postseason play will return for prep volleyball this season. For the Tigers, a side that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2003, they sit at 4-2 and are currently tied atop the league standings.
“Our plans are completely changed now that postseason play has returned,” Baker said. “We came into the season just wanting to enjoy the time we have together, and win as a program. Now our focus is shifted to getting even better as a squad and winning a league championship.”
Clatskanie (4-2) is scheduled to return to the court Thursday, March 25th, for a home match against the Warrenton Warriors (5-2), who they beat 3-2 on March 9th.