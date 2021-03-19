Clatskanie spikes Rainier for first time since 2003

“After that call went against us, I knew we were going to comeback and win this game. Our girls looked fired up and they responded extremely well,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

And fired up they were.

In a match that had been back-and-forth all night, Clatskanie exploded, sprinting out to leads of 15-3 and 20-8. Rainier was able to grab some consolation towards the end of the set, but ultimately it was not enough as Clatskanie forced the match to a decisive fifth set by winning 25-17. Clatskanie was dominant on the serve in the fourth set, which Baker noted was one of the team’s goals heading into the night.

“We wanted to have more aces than errors in the game tonight, and boy did we crush that expectation,” Baker explained.

The best part of the night for Baker and the Tigers? The momentum for Clatskanie didn’t end there.

In the fifth set The Tigers jumped out to leads of 5-1 and 13-6 before eventually winning the match in convincing fashion. A service error from the Columbians clinched the match for a Tigers side who hadn’t beat their rivals from Rainier in a volleyball contest since 2003.