Clatskanie Softball: Tigers see their repeat interrupted

“We always try to temper expectations,” Sprague said. “This year was going to be no different than last year. We were going to take it game by game. But as a coach you looked at it and realized this is really what we’ve been working for. We felt we were going to get the best out of this group collectively and we were going to be better this year than we were last year.”

Blodgett, a pitcher by trade, finished 2019 with an ERA of 1.18 with 144 strikeouts and 16 wins. She also hit .535 with 55 runs scored, 41 RBI’s and seven home runs.

Sprague a shortstop when she doesn’t have a bat in her hands, hit .580 last season with 59 runs scored and 29 RBI’s and six triples.

Hamm, one of three seniors on the team before the season was called off by officials in response to the coroanvirus pandemic, was a force both at the plate and behind it. The starting catcher all four years she was in high school, Hamm was an All-State player as a freshman before injuries hobbled her up a bit at times during her sophomore and junior campaigns.

“By the time we got to State tournament time last year she was on fire. We finally had her back to the Trinity Hamm we had always known,” Sprague said. “This was a big miss for her this year because she was going to have a full healthy season.”