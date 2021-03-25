Clatskanie drops rematch with Warrenton

CLATSKANIE — Clatskanie fell just short of celebrating on their senior night as the visiting Warrenton Warriors (7-2) took the win Thursday in four sets.
After Clatskanie picked up their first win over Warrenton since 1996 earlier this month the Warriors claimed victory 25-23, 25-17, 31-33, 25-16 in the rematch to pick up the number one overall seed in the upcoming District tournament.
“We knew Warrenton was out for blood tonight,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.
The Warriors had to overcome a big deficit to take the first set. Clatskanie jumped out to leads of 9-3, which eventually became 21-14. However, Warrenton finished the set on an 11-2 run to clinch a 25-23 1st set victory. That collapse down the stretch took a mental toll on the Tigers..
The second set started as a back-and-forth affair, but it was Warrenton who once again took advantage of a few miscommunication errors on Clatskanie’s end. The Tigers had knotted the second set up at 12, but Warrenton then embarked on a 13-5 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.
Averyee Miethe and Mia McFadden were essential to Warrenton’s gameplan from the onset, piling up a plethora of kills from the outside all evening long..
The third set proved to be the most competitive of the season for both sides as they embarked on an extra-points adventure. Warrenton had four match points that were fended off by the Tigers’ defense. Meanwhile, Clatskanie earned seven set points, six of which were fended off, but the seventh try found the hardwood when Olivia Sprague ace snuck through Warrenton’s defense to win the set 33-31 for the hosts and force a fourth set.
“Our defense was well prepared, lots of ups, lots of touches. The girls really played their hearts out especially that third game,” Baker added. “It took a lot of work, but at least we walked away with one win
Maya Helmen led Clatskanie’s defense with 19 digs. Olivia Sprague stayed busy with a dozen kills and 18 digs, while Alexis Smith contributed nine assits, nine digs, and four aces on a nearly perfect night from the servce stripe.
“(Alexis Smith) was my solid rock tonight. She was where we needed her to be. In a game that was full of adrenaline rushes, she was just steady the whole time,” Baker told The Daily News.
Unfortunately, the third set victory couldn’t spur the Tigers enough to force a fifth. Warrenton grabbed a hold of the fortth set from beginning to end, winning 25-16 to take the match.
“Warrenton is a great team, they’re just so much bigger than us. We were struggling at the net, they were blocking,” Baker said. “We had a lot of rallies, we were digging up a lot of balls. We just weren’t attacking the ball at them at the same pace.”
WIth those lessons in mind the Tigers were already preparing for their next step almost as soon as Thursday’s match was over.
“We are going to continue to work on our offense and hitter coverage in preparation for the tournament,” Baker said.