Clatskanie drops rematch with Warrenton

CLATSKANIE — Clatskanie fell just short of celebrating on their senior night as the visiting Warrenton Warriors (7-2) took the win Thursday in four sets.

After Clatskanie picked up their first win over Warrenton since 1996 earlier this month the Warriors claimed victory 25-23, 25-17, 31-33, 25-16 in the rematch to pick up the number one overall seed in the upcoming District tournament.

“We knew Warrenton was out for blood tonight,” Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker said.

The Warriors had to overcome a big deficit to take the first set. Clatskanie jumped out to leads of 9-3, which eventually became 21-14. However, Warrenton finished the set on an 11-2 run to clinch a 25-23 1st set victory. That collapse down the stretch took a mental toll on the Tigers..

The second set started as a back-and-forth affair, but it was Warrenton who once again took advantage of a few miscommunication errors on Clatskanie’s end. The Tigers had knotted the second set up at 12, but Warrenton then embarked on a 13-5 run to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Averyee Miethe and Mia McFadden were essential to Warrenton’s gameplan from the onset, piling up a plethora of kills from the outside all evening long..