Clatskanie drops Harrisburg in quarterfinals

Clatskanie grabbed the lead from the opening tip and never looked back in a 60-47 victory over ninth ranked Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon here at North Bend High School in Coos Bay. The win for the Tigers books the team a trip to their second straight 3A State semifinal.

On Thursday, the Lady Tigers were the aggressor from the jump and built a 19-2 lead out of the gates. Harrisburg managed to build some momentum by sinking corner three-pointers and cut their deficit to 24-13 by the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles momentum extended into the second quarter. The period was marked by aggressive defense with more than 20 fouls called between the two teams. By intermission Harrisburg had clawed within one shot as they trailed the Tigers 33-30 at the half.

Clatskanie junior Olivia Sprague scored 13 first-half points while Mya Langley notched eight points for the Eagles.

With nearly every one of their players toting three or four fouls Clatskanie elected to slow the game down. The Tigers managed to play smart defense and practiced patience on offense and it worked to maximum effect as they pulled away down the stretch with an 18-8 run.