Clatskanie drops Harrisburg in quarterfinals

Clatskanie grabbed the lead from the opening tip and never looked back in a 60-47 victory over ninth ranked Harrisburg on Thursday afternoon here at North Bend High School in Coos Bay. The win for the Tigers books the team a trip to their second straight 3A State semifinal.
On Thursday, the Lady Tigers were the aggressor from the jump and built a 19-2 lead out of the gates. Harrisburg managed to build some momentum by sinking corner three-pointers and cut their deficit to 24-13 by the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles momentum extended into the second quarter. The period was marked by aggressive defense with more than 20 fouls called between the two teams. By intermission Harrisburg had clawed within one shot as they trailed the Tigers 33-30 at the half.
Clatskanie junior Olivia Sprague scored 13 first-half points while Mya Langley notched eight points for the Eagles.
With nearly every one of their players toting three or four fouls Clatskanie elected to slow the game down. The Tigers managed to play smart defense and practiced patience on offense and it worked to maximum effect as they pulled away down the stretch with an 18-8 run.
“My gameplan and the team’s plan for the second half was to take smarter shots and not force anything. When we do, we are a tough team to beat,” Sprague said.
Sprague led all scorers with 22 points while grabbing eight rebounds and dishing five assists. Shelby Blodgett tallied 18 points, 15 rebounds, and four assists. Alexis Smith added eight points in the win.
“We’re glad to get this win. One of our goals for tomorrow will be to stay out of foul trouble,” said Clatskanie coach John Blodgett. “We adjusted pretty well, and even though some calls didn’t go our way, our girls showed a lot of resiliency.”
When asked about how she specifically adjusted her strategy after picking up her fourth foul with 7:17 left in the third quarter Shelby Blodgett said she tried to stay true to herself.
“I don’t get less aggressive I just get smarter, I try and stay vertical,” Blodgett said.
Her instincts worked and she remained in the game without a foul over the final 15 minutes and change as Clatskanie punched their ticket to the final-four.
The top-seeded Tigers (21-2) will face Brookings-Harbor (#5) at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Marshfield High School.
TIGERS 60, EAGLES 47
Harrisburg 13 17 9 8—47
Clatskanie 24 9 12 15—60
HARRISBURG (47)—Bucher 7, Johnson 11, Buzzard 7, Christensen 2, Langley 15, Traw 5
FG: 17 of 53—.321 FT: 7 of 13—.538 Reb: 51 (Bucher 14)
CLATSKANIE (60)—Blodgett 18, Martin 4, Sizemore 4, Sprague 22, Smith 8, McLeod 4
FG: 22 of 60 -.367 FT: 11 of 20 -.550 Reb: 34 (Blodgett 15)